Gezary Matuda was flooded with happiness and gratitude as she shared her fitness journey with her fans in her latest post.

The jiu-jitsu champion certainly didn’t shy away from the camera as she gravitated right toward the mirror after her hard-hitting workout.

Gezary was more than happy to share her post-workout pump along with all of the progress that she’s had so far.

The Brazilian beauty was captured posing in the mirror in her multi-colored athletic fit as she twirled around in the mirror while flexing her muscles for the camera.

Gezary continued to share her quad and glute growth while she effortlessly glistened in the post.

Luckily for her fans, the jiu-jitsu star shared the moment with her 210,000 followers, via her Instagram Story.

Gezary Matuda is stunning in her tight athletic attire as she poses for a mirror selfie

As she posed away in the spacious bathroom, Gezary stood in a full-length mirror, capturing the perfect shots of her gym fit for the day.

The athlete went with a pair of black, high-waisted athletic leggings that perfectly complemented her curves and muscular physique.

To add to the fit, Gezary went with a classic white, baggy t-shirt that was further tucked into the black leggings.

The jiu-jitsu champ further styled with a bright red hoodie that was draped over her shoulders and a pair of white training sneakers.

For her hair, the Brazilian beauty decided to throw her dark locks into a loose bun that was left on top of her head. However, as she talked the bun slowly unraveled and her hair started to trickle down her back.

As expected, Gezary went with a naturally beautiful, makeup-free face.

Gezary Matuda is stunning in her gym fit as she poses for a post-workout selfie. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

Gezary Matuda promotes ALLMAX Nutrition

With a body like Gezary’s, it only makes sense as to why the athlete has to stick to a healthy regimen.

In another recent post, Gezary shared some of her dietary tips, which have helped her maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.

The athlete introduced ALLMAX, which is a clean vitamin and supplement company with whom she partners quite frequently.

In the short clip that Gezary shared, the athlete was pictured sitting on the gym floor in her sweats as she poured the ALLMAX supplement into her shaker bottle.

The jiu-jitsu champ sported a huge smile across her face while she was captured practicing with her trainer in the next clip.

She captioned the post, “What gives you the energy to start the day? For me it’s: Sleep early 😴 Drink a glass of water before your coffee 💦 Stretch 🧘🏻‍♀️ Exercise🏋🏻‍♀️ Boost my #energy with @teamallmax the best #vitamins and #supplements 🥷 Avoid having sugar until lunch 🫣🙄.”

