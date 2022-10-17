Fighting machine Gezary Matuda enjoyed some well-deserved relaxation and shared photos with her followers. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion Gezary Matuda took a break from kicking butt to enjoy some time under the sun in a tiny bikini.

The five-time world champion took to her Instagram Stories to reveal where in the world she was.

She shared a question-and-answer post on her IG Stories, but she provided the question and the answer.

Gezary shared the information regarding her whereabouts on her Instagram account, where her 203k followers regularly receive updates from the gorgeous athlete.

Although her fans and followers couldn’t comment publicly or share likes, they could respond to the photo, and many likely appreciated the share.

Gezary pivoted her hips with her tanned skin and toned physique visible.

Gezary Matuda rocks skimpy bikini in Bali

Gezary wore a black two-piece with pink, blue, and yellow floral designs. The swimsuit was unique, with off-the-shoulder straps, adding to the fashionable vibe of the look.

This weekend was no exception, as Gezary revealed to her followers that she was in Indonesia.

Gezary looked like she was in a tropical spirit as she tilted her head back and smiled at the sky. She wore a bright pink flower in her natural locks behind her ear.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Brazilian beauty stood on a sidewalk with a grassy knoll behind her. Farther off in the distance, there were gorgeous waters and crashing waves. The blue skies appeared cloudless as the athlete enjoyed the open air and sun rays.

Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

Gezary wrote “Sonhando,” with a white cloud beside it. The word translates to “Dreaming” in English.

Gezary has traveled far in the past few weeks, with a recent share seeing the champion in New York City. The mentee of famed fighter Anderson Silva previously discussed her strengths and weaknesses.

Gezary Matuda describes professional athlete mentality

It is no secret that professional athletes have a different build than most people.

Professional athletes have the drive to excel; sometimes, they try to win at all costs.

Gezary spoke with The Jiu-Jitsu Times about an athlete’s need for a challenge.

She explained, “It’s very hard for us, as professional athletes, to live without challenging ourselves.”

Gezary continued, “So we’re always looking for new challenges. But at the same time, when we find those new challenges, we discover that we don’t know how to do anything else besides our sport.”

Gezary likened athletes to white belts in areas other than their expertise because they focused so much energy on one thing, like Jiu-Jitsu.

However, for Gezary, her area of expertise has undoubtedly served her well.