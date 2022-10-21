Gezary Matuda poses on social media. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has gotten Gezary Matuda far in life when it comes to her notoriety and her physique.

She recently posed for a sultry photo wearing an itty bitty bikini while spending time in warm weather.

Gezary posted a photo of herself wearing a white two-piece swimsuit while spending time in nature. The triangle top of the bikini was tied together with strings behind her neck and back.

The bottoms tied together in bows on both of her hips. Gezary’s toned abs, thighs, and long legs were the stars of the show in her photo. She was barefoot, but she did wear a pair of simple black sunglasses to block out any UV rays.

Gezary wore her dark black hair parted to the side and swept back, sort of blowing in the wind.

Since her sunglasses were pretty sizable and she was smiling away from the camera, it’s unclear if she was wearing any makeup. If she did wear a touch of makeup that day, she kept it light and natural.

Gezary Matuda rocks a white bikini

Jiu-Jitsu is one of the most complex and challenging sports to get into, but Gezary is an athlete who’s always been up for the challenge. In fact, she’s a world champ.

The fitness model resides in Florida, consistently sharing pictures and videos in some of the most revealing outfits in warm weather.

Since she’s in such great shape, she’s the type of person who can wear outfits that leave little to the imagination while gaining tons of support from her followers.

Swimwear is one of the most common things you’ll notice Gezary wearing since she has a flat stomach with incredible curves to match. It’s not the only time she’s posed in a revealing swimsuit either.

Gezary Matuda looks amazing in mirror selfies

Gezary took time out of her schedule during the summer to pose for a lovely mirror selfie at home. In the picture, she wore a two-piece bikini covered in a floral print design of pink, blue, and green.

She added a pair of white sandals with three rows of coverage over the tops of her feet. Gezary skipped out on jewelry, accessories, and makeup, but still looked absolutely flawless with her fresh face.

She posed for the picture with one arm up, holding some of her hair out of her face the way professional models tend to do. In her caption, she labeled her colorful bikini her “outfit of the day” and added a sparkle emoji, a unicorn emoji, and a bikini emoji.