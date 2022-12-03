Fighting legend Gezary Matuda is all curves in a Brazilian bikini as she shared her native pride with social media fans and followers. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

Gezary Matuda has many reasons to be proud, and she showed one such reason in a brand new share.

Much like fellow Brazilian Alessandra Ambrosio, Gezary has shown her country love during the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The skilled fighter displayed her pride the best way she knew how: in a Brazilian flag bikini.

Gezary shared a short clip on Instagram for her 204K followers, where she made her feelings clear while striking poses.

The caption that accompanied the post really drove home the point, with yellow and green heart emojis and a Brazilian flag.

Gezary was fresh-faced and beautiful, with her dark, shiny locks cascading down her side.

Gezary Matuda in Brazilian flag bikini shows country pride

The video began with Gezary in selfie mode as she pressed record on her camera and got to work.

Next, she posed on a balcony with beautiful Rio de Janeiro red roofs in the background. Gezary leaned against the railing, overlooking a valley filled with houses. The blue skies above her allowed the sun to grace her beautifully bronzed skin.

She wore a Brazilian flag knit top that was crocheted and semi-sheer. Gezary’s flag bikini top featured two green strings: one around the neck and the other around her waist. She paired the top with a white, stringy bikini bottom that left little to the imagination.

As Gezary rested her elbows on the railing, she showed her bright blue manicured nails.

Then, Gezary hit the road, but not before recording herself in the driver’s seat. Gezary wore the same knit bikini top from the previous shot but paired the two-piece with denim jeans. She gazed at the image in the viewfinder with dangling earrings and a natural glow.

Gezary Matuda promotes ALLMAX protein powder

As a five-time world champion in jiu-jitsu, Gezary certainly knows a thing or two about staying in top form.

The fighting champion wants to help her fans achieve the same results. Accordingly, she has promoted ALLMAX, a favorite brand of athletes and a trusted name in professional-grade supplements.

Protein serves many functions and is integral to muscle-building, repairing tears, and building mass. Athletes load up on protein, like Isoflex, to facilitate and maximize body processes like the ones mentioned.

A recent ALLMAX share recommended Isoflex, a whey isolate protein powder that has frequently appeared on Gezary’s IG.

The caption read, “A 5-time world champion in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, @gezarymatuda is a fab fitness enthusiast and a top athlete who uses Allmax supplements as part of her daily regimen! 🚀 Isoflex, our premium whey isolate protein powder was designed with dedicated athletes like her in mind.”