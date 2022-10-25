Gezary Matuda looks gorgeous in her teeny bikini. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

Gezary Matuda looked absolutely phenomenal as she took a break from training and hit the beach for some much-needed R&R.

The 39-year-old Brazilian beauty posed for the camera as she showcased her toned and muscular physique in a rather revealing bikini.

Gezary is best known for her incredible athleticism as she’s a current jiu-jitsu black belt and five-time World Champion in the sport, hence the reason for her immaculate physique.

The Brazilian athlete is highly active on her Instagram, which is where she’s gifted her 204 thousand followers with incredibly captivating and jaw-dropping content.

In one of her most recent posts, Gezary was captured enjoying the sights and sounds from the beach as her body glistened in the warm sun.

The jiu-jitsu champ certainly wasn’t shy for the camera as she smiled while she got on her knees for the timeless shot.

Gezary Matuda enjoys the views in stunning bikini

As Gezary delicately kneeled on her red and yellow oversized towel, she grabbed her long dark hair in her hands while she pulled it back away from her face.

Gezary wore a beautifully knitted bikini set which was black with a thick orange stripe down the middle.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The bikini top was a classic spaghetti strap design that fitted nice and snug along her chest.

The bottoms were a low-rise fit that sat perfectly amongst her hips as they accentuated her tiny waist.

The athlete accessorized with a pair of white dangly earrings and a white choker necklace. She then styled the fit with some black, rectangular sunglasses that covered her eyes completely.

Overall, Gezary looked undeniably breathtaking in her beach fit as she enjoyed the scenic views.

Her fans showed the sunny post much love, as it received just under eight thousand likes.

Gezary Matuda goes from teeny bikini to Daisy Dukes

In another recent post, Gezary enjoyed a nice night out as she once again completely slayed in a killer fit.

The Brazilian beauty was captured in mid-motion as she walked toward the camera in her rather revealing ensemble of the night.

She wore a skin-baring cut-out bodysuit which highlighted her incredibly toned abs.

She then styled the black bodysuit with a pair of high-waisted denim Daisy Dukes accentuating her long, muscular legs.

She finished the fit by wearing a matching black jacket that hung off her shoulders and some black, hightop boots.

Gezary chose wisely as she accessorized with a black and gold handbag along with a beautiful body chain that wrapped around her entire torso.

She let her followers know that she was back in her hometown as she simply captioned the post with, “What’s up 🇧🇷?.”

Gezary likely turned many heads with this immaculate late night ensemble.

Her followers showed their love for the attire as well as the post secured over seven thousand likes.