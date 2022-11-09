Gezary Matuda smiles with her hand in her hair. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

Gezary Matuda has taken the world of Brazilian jujitsu by storm after becoming a world champion and showing everyone what she can bring to the table.

The stunning athlete resides in Florida and keeps up with her fans and followers on social media with consistent posts.

According to her bio, she likes to “choke people for fun,” but it seems she also seems to have fun posing in trendy outfits and fashionable pieces of clothing.

Gezary recently shared a stunning picture of herself wearing clothing from Yuki Brand that showed off her long legs in a major way.

Since Gezary is in such great shape, catching a glimpse of her toned calves and fit figure is a total treat to more than 200,000 of her Instagram followers.

The jujitsu starlet also shared a series of photos wearing an all-black outfit for a night out on the town a few months before representing Yuki Brand online.

Gezary Matuda poses in Yuki Brand clothes. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

Gezary Matuda models Yuki Brand

Gezary showed off her amazing legs while wearing Yuki Brand in an Instagram Story. The long-sleeved top was formfitting enough to show off her entire shape.

Yuki Brand is known for selling custom-made wetsuits to surfers and other athletes. Gezary wore a top from the company that was mostly black with one pink sleeve.

The pink sleeve also had a couple of green stripes added to it. The brand’s label was printed on the front of her chest on one side as well as her forearm area.

She wore a black bikini bottom underneath that matched the top perfectly. Gezary’s face appeared to be makeup-free, her hair was pulled into a high ponytail, and she was rocking bright blue nail polish.

Gezary is all about her connection to Yuki Brand since she has the company’s name tagged in her bio. She also has a highlight reel dedicated to the company at the top of her page that never expires.

Gezary Matuda is a star in all black

There’s something very chic and stylish about pulling off an all-black outfit, and that’s exactly what Gezary was able to accomplish. She shared a picture of herself wearing a black tank top with straps tucked into a pair of dark denim shorts.

She accessorized with a thin black bracelet on one wrist and a simple necklace with a charm around her neck. Her feet weren’t visible in the pictures, which means her shoes for the night remain a mystery.

Her sleek legs and strong arms were still easy to see, though. In the second picture from her thread, she arched her back and stared elegantly up into the night sky to show off her elongated neck and model good looks. The beauty wore her long black hair parted to the side and swept back behind her shoulders with minimal makeup.