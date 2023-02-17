Gezary Matuda was stunning in a recent social media share while soaking up the sun with a friend for a day at the beach.

The five-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion and her friend, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, posed for several shots while enjoying the warm weather.

While she’s continuously busy working out and keeping up with her strength and fitness, Gezary also makes sure to take the time to nurture the relationships that mean the most to her — and that includes her friendship with Joanna.

Gezary took to the post’s caption to share just how much their friendship means to her, and it’s likely Gezary takes her friendships as seriously as she takes her training.

The set of pictures also included stunning scenery that surrounded the two women.

In addition to the sandy beach, the ocean was bright blue as it melded with the striking color of the sky.

Taking to her Instagram, Gezary shared three snaps of herself and Joanna from their time at the beach.

Warm and tropical luxuries in Jupiter, Florida, surrounded them.

In the first shot, Gezary and Joanna stood side-by-side, and both smiled brightly at the camera’s lens.

Gezary was a vision in a bright white triangle bikini. The drawstring bikini top created a ruching effect across her torso, while bows on the bottoms were gathered and tied at her hips.

To protect her skin from receiving too many of the sun’s rays, Gezary added an army green button-up shirt that she wore open in the front.

Her dark raven locks were worn down and straight while the tendrils flowed down her shoulders and back.

As for Joanna, she matched Gezary’s energy in a frilly, crocheted triangle bikini top and distressed black denim Daisy Dukes.

Similar to Gezary, Joanna’s dark hair was also worn pin-straight and cascaded over her shoulders.

The next picture featured the friends posing for a fun and light-hearted selfie. Joanna held the camera at arm’s length while Gezary made a duck face for the shot.

Finally, the two opted for another full-body friendship pic. However, this time the ladies changed up the scenery and moved away from the beach to pose next to a tree.

Gezary smiled sweetly for the picture, while Joanna smiled widely and threw up a peace sign.

While the pictures were beautiful, it was Gezary’s gushing caption that really pulled on the heartstrings.

“It’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters…” she wrote. “

My sister, partner in crime, my bff I love ya bronzeada 👯‍♀️ I’m fortunate enough to have a beautiful friend like you @joannajedrzejczyk 👸🏻#doubletrouble #jj #queen #bff.”

Gezary promotes Monkey Tape while showing off intense Jiu-Jitsu moves

Gezary’s soft post sharing her love for her friend was a stark contrast to a recent promo post made by The Monkey Tape Co.

The brand, which creates athletic tape used to help athletes stabilize their injuries, shared a compilation of some of Gezary’s most intense matches.

As she sparred with competitors, the video shared the sweet moment when Gezary claimed the coveted win.

Other shots included Gezary wrapping her fingers in black Monkey Tape while at the gym.

Given what a name Gezary has made for herself in the Jiu-Jitsu world, it’s not surprising that companies like Monkey Tape are jumping at the opportunity to work with her.

“The best sticks with the best with Monkey Tape @gezarymatuda 🦍🔥,” the company wrote.