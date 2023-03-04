Gezary Matuda certainly knows how to celebrate her life to the fullest, and in her recent share, she demonstrated just that.

The five-time jiu-jitsu champ was captured living it up as she happily posed for a series of shots along the beach.

Gezary tagged her location as Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as she indulged in the sunny scenery around her.

The Brazilian beauty looked phenomenal as she sported a beautiful black bikini and a white baggy blouse.

While she enjoyed the beautiful scenery, Gezary kindly shared two stellar shots, along with a short clip where she was spotted casually walking along the white sand.

Luckily for her fans, the athlete chose to share the collage with her 208,000 followers via Instagram.

Gezary Matuda effortlessly glows along the beach in her teeny bikini

In the first slide, Gezary stood directly in front of the camera as she posed under the crystal-clear blue sky.

The jiu-jitsu star decided to go with a matching black bikini set for this beach look, as it perfectly highlighted her toned physique. The set included a classic spaghetti string top, along with a pair of cheeky black bottoms.

She coordinated the cutesy set with a large white blouse that she had draped over her shoulders.

For accessories, Gezary wore a pair of black-tinted sunglasses and a pretty turquoise necklace.

For this particular beach look, the athlete braided half of her head while the other pieces were left down in light waves.

Some of the other slides included a side view of Gezary’s look as the last slide featured a short clip of her walking along the beach while she posed in front of a cart that was full of beach toys and inflatables.

The jiu-jitsu pro even shared some short but sweet inspiring words with her fans. The caption read, “🦩🇧🇷❤️‍🔥 Embrace your uniqueness. You are different, your gift is special – own it and unapologetically share it with the world.”

Gezary Matuda happily promotes ALLMAX Nutrition while she’s in full ‘vacation mode’

In another recent share, Gezary happily walked along the rocks while the beautiful blue water and vibrant green mountains made an appearance in the background.

The Brazilian beauty let it be known that she was in full vacation mode while she simultaneously introduced her favorite nutrition company, ALLMAX.

ALLMAX is a famously known vitamin and supplement company that Gezary has promoted dozens of times now.

The company provides its customers with a wide variety of high-quality products that are all made with premium ingredients, hence why the jiu-jitsu champ always gravitates toward their vitamins and protein shakes.

However, for this particular post, Gezary happily shared the secret behind her ongoing energy and overall healthy lifestyle.

Her secret was ALLMAX’s daily vitamins, which she held securely in her hand for the shot. In the last slide, Gezary even shared a close-up shot of the small black bottle, which retails for $16.99 on their site.

While she promoted one of her favorite companies, Gezary sported a beautiful, vibrant-colored bikini. The set included a pink, yellow, and leopard-printed top and a pair of cheeky black bottoms.

She accessorized with a pair of round sunglasses while she smiled from ear to ear.

She captioned the sunny post, “Vacation mode is on and my daily multivitamins from @teamallmax are always with me 🧜🏻‍♀️✨💪❤️‍🔥 #teamallmax #allmax #multivitamins #fitnessmotivation.”

Fans can now browse ALLMAX’s full selection of supplements and vitamins through the official website.