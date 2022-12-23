Gezary Matuda showed off her impressive abilities at the gym. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

Gezary Matuda gave her followers a look into her workout routine as she flexed in the gym.

She sported a flowy black tank top over a light blue sports bra and paired this with tiny black shorts. Her outfit allowed the camera to capture her long and muscular legs as well as her sculpted arms and shoulders.

The jiu-jitsu black belt completed her outfit with tie-up black shoes that featured white shoelaces.

Gezary tied her hair up into a high ponytail, which flowed down her back as she worked out. Her makeup was natural, with rosy cheeks and pink lips.

The champion exercised her incredible legs by squatting with weights in multiple positions.

Gezary’s overall look was athletic and gorgeous, as usual. She tagged Allmax Nutrition so that the post could promote its products.

Gezary Matuda promotes Allmax Nutrition

Gezary often promotes Allmax Nutrition, and she recently posted a stunning series of photos to do just that.

The Brazilian athlete looked incredible in a colorful outfit, which included red, light blue, light purple, and black. Her dark hair cascaded effortlessly over her shoulders, and her face glowed with her natural beauty.

Gezary posed with her legs bent in front of her, which highlighted her muscles. She held a bottle from Allmax Nutrition for the camera to see.

Allmax Nutrition sells vitamins and supplements specifically designed for athletes such as Gezary. It’s no wonder that she would choose to partner with a brand like this one.

The athlete included in her caption, “@teamallmax thank you for the energy boost!! Let’s gooo.”

Gezary Matuda took a trip to Panama

Gezary is often busy with her career and her partnerships, but she also makes time for some much-needed relaxation.

The Jiu-Jitsu World Champion took a trip to Playa Venao, Panama, and it looked absolutely spectacular.

Gezary sported a black bikini top that she paired with a blue skirt that had a white floral print. Her look was especially tropical, with a light orange flower tucked behind her ear and surrounded by her luscious black hair.

Her nails were painted blue, and her skin glowed radiantly under the sun. She was surrounded by a variety of greenery and all under a soft blue sky.

Gezary included in her caption, “What a Great Trip!” She went on to say, “Till next time Panama.”