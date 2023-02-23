Jiu Jitsu champion Gezary Matuda ensures that even when she has a good time, she still cares for her health.

The 39-year-old athlete took to the beaches of Rio de Janeiro in her home country of Brazil for some fun in the sun, and the star proved once again why she retains the title of one of social media’s most beloved celebrities.

Despite bikini-clad posts being fairly common for the Brazilian beauty, Gezary always seems to hold her fans captive when she sports another two-piece. Her recent share is no exception.

Looking as fit as always, Gezary took time off from her martial arts practice to work in a bit of rest and relaxation by the water.

Gezary rocked a stunning two-piece for her beach outing, looking sensational in the mismatched ensemble.

The bikini top was an eclectic and vibrant piece, with three different swatches of material making up the cups.

A triangular leopard print design made up the side, and a rectangular strip of pink met up to form the middle, with the finish being a yellow stripe.

Gezary Matuda sports a bikini to talk up ALLMAX Nutrition

Two thin, black strings held the top up, with the ties crossing over the front of her neck to tie off in the back.

Her bikini bottoms were made of pure, black material and angled downward from her hips.

Not one to let a moment go by without adding a promotional plug, Gezary reminded her fans that she is a spokesperson for the nutritional label ALLMAX.

“Vacation mode on and my daily multivitamins from [team Allmax] always with me 🧜🏻‍♀️✨💪❤️‍🔥,” she captioned the post while holding a bottle of the ALLMAX Vitaform in one hand.

A quick look at the ALLMAX website shows that the particular vitamin Gezary chooses to keep her health in tip-top shape retails for just $16.99.

The multivitamin contains 100% RDI Essential Nutrients, anti-oxidants, and 6 complexes.

“We believe in dedicating ourselves to strict policies of quality in manufacturing,” reads the About section of the site.

“We maintain the absolute highest grade of manufacturing for all our products – pharmaceutical grade cGMP, government-inspected state-of-the-art facilities featuring sealed air-pressurized chambers.”

Gezary has been known to assist ALLMAX with their sales in various ways, with the champ taking to her Instagram site recently to talk up the label’s protein powder.

Gezary Matuda promotes the ALLMAX protein powder blend

In December, Gezary took time out of her schedule to share her love for ALLMAX’s protein powder.

As shared by Monsters and Critics, Gezary looked beach-worthy again as she broke a sweat in a polka-dot two-piece and blue spandex set during a game of beach volleyball with friends.

After her fun-filled exercise, Gezary made sure to refuel her body with the company’s Isoflex blend.

“Remember to move your body each day in a way that makes you feel good!” she captioned the post while dumping a scoopful of the powder into her shaker and blending it up for consumption.

The Isoflex powder sells for $24.99 on the ALLMAX site and contains a whopping 27 grams of protein in just one scoop.