Gezary Matuda poses with a flower behind her ear. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

When Gezary Matuda isn’t in the gym practicing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu moves as a world champion, she’s busy doing other things.

One of the things that keeps the professional athlete busy is surfing, and she just shared a picture of herself preparing to ride some waves.

Another thing that keeps Gezary busy is her connections to specific brands that she loves partnering and teaming up with.

When Gezary collaborates with a company or business, she gives them her own personal seal of approval by modeling their clothing and representing them.

Another thing that fills up Gezary’s schedule happens to be her travels, especially since she’s constantly visiting new places.

She recently shared a photo thread highlighting some of her moments in none other than Playa Venao, Panama, in another stunning bikini.

Gezary Matuda stuns in Yuki Brand

Gezary shared a series of photos wearing a gray bikini and wet suit jacket from Yuki Brand. The two-piece was designed to give off a more athletic and sporty vibe.

Instead of triangle sections on top, it was bandeau-style with thin spaghetti straps. The bottoms were also simple without open strings that needed to be tied together.

Her flat abs, toned arms, and strong legs were completely visible. In the third picture from her carousel, she wore her Yuki Brand wetsuit jacket that was mostly black, aside from one pink and green striped sleeve.

The Yuki Brand label was also plastered on her chest and one of the sleeves. In Gezary’s first two pictures, she walked along the water’s edge gripping a bright yellow surfboard with a red lining.

Gezary Matuda dazzles during vacation

Gezary gave her followers a glimpse into what her time in Panama looked like while wearing a bikini top with a summery skirt. The black bikini top was designed with bra cup-style coverage and the skirt was covered in a green and white floral pattern.

The flowers of her skirt were so tiny that they nearly blended together. She accessorized the look with a small pink island flower tucked behind her ear and bright blue polish painted on all of her nails.

Her flat stomach and sleek arms were easy to see based on her side-angle pose in front of an outdoor oval-shaped mirror.

She gripped a bag and a water bottle under one arm and held onto her iPhone in its lime green case with the other. Gezary wore her dark hair parted to the side and let it flow freely around her face.