Gezary Matuda is gorgeous in a black string bikini as she frolics on the beach and says goodbye to 2022. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

Gezary Matuda has a lot of reasons to be thankful, and she showed some of her blessings in a recent social media post.

Gezary became well-known as a fierce competitor in the octagon, but as her followers know, the talented fighter has a different side to her dynamic personality. The world champion fighter bid farewell to 2022 with a bubbly reveal featuring a montage of highlights from the year.

Gezary’s Instagram has become a source of inspiration, particularly because of the inspirational captions accompanying her posts. The fighter often writes motivational and heartwarming captions to go along with her social media shares.

Gezary’s latest share was no exception, as she looked back at 2022 with fondness and warmth.

Her caption summed up her attitude toward the past 12 months while expressing hope for the upcoming year.

Gezary’s caption read, “Happy New Year everyone!! 2022 wasn’t just sunshine and rainbows but I’m grateful for every lesson and memories! May the New Year be filled with happiness and health Wishing you and your loved ones all the best in 2023 💜🙏🤗 #newyear #2023 #happynewyear.”

Gezary Matuda in bikini shares 2022 highlights

The clip started with Gezary in a black string bikini as she frolicked on the beach with crashing waves in the background. She extended her arms, showing her toned figure and bronzed skin.

Next, the clip featured Gezary in a white bikini, playing beach volleyball with a friend.

Gezary’s montage also featured some tasty-looking delicacies, including succulent-looking shrimp and sashimi.

Another part of the post showed Gezary as she dove from a paddleboard into the ocean.

As the video continued, Gezary rocked a variety of swimsuits, with a floral two-piece and a bright neon swimsuit making appearances.

Gezary was full of smiles as she chowed down on snacks, danced with friends, and had a good time.

The background music featured Coldplay, A Sky Full of Stars, adding another element of excitement to the post.

Gezary has brought excitement to many domains of her life. One such realm that Gezary has featured prominently has been her workouts.

Gezary Matuda promotes Allmax

Last month, Gezary shared a workout video dressed in head-to-toe Allmax gear. The video showed Gezary working her legs and glutes with weighted lunges and goblet squats.

The five-time world champion has proudly become a member of Team Allmax, promoting supplements and protein shakes by the nutrition retailer.

She wrapped up her workout video share by chugging a protein shake by Allmax to repair her muscles and nourish her body.

If 2023 is anything like 2022, fans have much to look forward to from Gezary.