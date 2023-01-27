Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion Gezary Matuda has worked incredibly hard to earn her stripes as a professional athlete.

Her hard work is also apparent in both her dedication to the gym and the result of her rock-hard abs.

The 39-year-old athlete can often be found snapping pictures and sharing behind-the-scenes looks at her time in the gym.

Recently, the brunette stunner took a moment to document her pre-workout look, and her toned muscles are enviable, to say the least.

Surrounded by the dark cherry wood of the gym lockers, Gezary was a vision of pure strength and power as she struck a pose in front of the gym’s locker room mirror.

Keeping a stoic expression on her face, the fierce competitor prepared for a serious sweat session.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champ Gezary Matuda stuns in powerful gym selfie

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gezary stood in front of a set of wooden gym lockers to snap her latest selfie.

She stood tall and proud for the snap, donning a pale yellow sports bra and periwinkle blue leggings as her workout attire for the day.

Gezary Matuda strikes a pose for her latest mirror selfie. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

Both her bra and leggings were well-fitted to her impressive physique, ready to support what was bound to be an intense workout.

The waist of Gezary’s blue leggings was ruched down to reveal her solid abs, while the spaghetti straps of her top accentuated her toned arms and shoulders.

Gezary had her earbuds in and ready to go, and her long, brunette locks were pulled over for an intense side part as the loose waves cascaded down her shoulders and back.

Gezary let her selfie do all the talking, opting to keep the post without a caption.

Gezary partners with ALLMAX NUTRITION, talks the benefits of ‘moving your body

When Gezary isn’t busy taking opponents down in Jiu-Jitsu, she’s putting in the work to ensure her fitness, strength, and endurance stay at their peak performance.

Part of that includes partnering with brands like ALLMAX NUTRITION by taking the brand’s vitamins and supplements.

In a December 2022 post to Instagram, Gezary shared a video of herself digging in deep to get a workout in on the beach, followed by putting together a smoothie featuring the brand’s protein powder.

In the post’s caption, Gezary shared some motivation with her followers, reminding them that exercise isn’t just about working out; it’s also about making sure you do it in ways that work for your own body.

“Remember to move your body each day in a way that makes you feel good!” her caption read, in part.