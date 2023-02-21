Gezary Matuda certainly made sure that she appropriately balanced out her training schedule to coincide with her much-needed time for some recreational activities and festivities.

In her latest share, the jiu-jitsu champion demonstrated just that.

Gezary was ready to go as she made her way to the annual Carnival event in Rio de Janeiro.

The 39-year-old black belt master was photographed in a series of shots where she looked to be having the time of her life.

She even snapped some shots with some friends and fans while they enjoyed this special event with one another.

Gezary was kind enough to share this special moment with her 209,000 followers on Instagram.

Gezary Matuda looked gorgeous in her bedazzled yellow mini dress

In the first slide, Gezary was photographed posing against a beautiful, multi-colored wall that spelled out the word Rio all along the artwork.

As she posed, the Brazilian beauty sported a yellow, strapless mini dress. The dress featured a large cut-out design along both sides of her body while the dress further transitioned into a beautiful row of diamond tassels.

She coordinated the yellow staple piece with some white, glitzy shoes. The white sneaks were gorgeous as they were completely embellished with gems and small silver spikes.

Gezary went on to accessorize with a thick diamond choker necklace, a pair of dangly diamond earrings, and a black and gold-accented leather handbag.

For this special occasion, the jiu-jitsu champion left her hair down as it was styled in light, lovely waves.

Gezary rocked a more natural-looking face, wearing barely any makeup while she enjoyed her special night in Rio.

She captioned the post, “Let the Carnaval start ❤️‍🔥.”

Gezary Matuda promoted ALLMAX

In another recent Instagram post, Gezary shared some of her dietary tips, which have helped her maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.

The athlete went on to introduce ALLMAX, which is a clean vitamin and supplement company with whom she partners quite frequently.

In the short clip that Gezary shared, the athlete was captured sitting on the gym floor in her sweats as she poured the ALLMAX supplement into her black and white shaker bottle.

In addition to the comfy black sweats, Gezary wore a black fitted t-shirt while she pulled her hair back in a ponytail.

The jiu-jitsu champ sported a huge smile across her face while she was captured practicing with her trainer in the next clip.

Gezary also shared some of her dietary and health tips with her fans in the caption of the post.

The caption read, “What gives you the energy to start the day? For me it’s: Sleep early 😴 Drink a glass of water before your coffee 💦 Stretch 🧘🏻‍♀️ Exercise🏋🏻‍♀️ Boost my #energy with @teamallmax the best #vitamins and #supplements 🥷 Avoid having sugar until lunch 🫣🙄.”

Fans can head to ALLMAXS’ official website to learn more about the company’s mission and browse its incredible, high-quality products.