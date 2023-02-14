Gezary Matuda looked breathtaking as she took a break from her vigorous training schedule to enjoy a special night out instead.

The 39-year-old jiu-jitsu champ was styled in a gorgeous black gown as she effortlessly glowed in her exemplary fit for the night.

Gezary sported a smile across her face while she walked along a beautifully-tiled walkway near a gorgeous and rather spacious pool.

While she was captured posing in her dress, the athlete added a calming song over the short clip, which made it that much more captivating.

Gezary even went on to share some inspiring words of wisdom with her fans in the caption of the post.

Luckily, the athlete was kind enough to share the memorable moment with her 210,000 followers via Instagram.

Gezary Matuda is beautiful in her glitzy black gown

All eyes were certainly on Gezary as she stole the show in her gem-embellished dress.

The strapless dress featured a sheer, floral-printed top that hugged her upper body perfectly. The top of the dress also featured a lacy, cut-out design along her back, highlighting her toned physique.

In contrast to the form-fitting top, the bottom of the dress transitioned into a looser fit as it flared out along her waist and down to her feet.

Gezary coordinated the dress with a pair of black, open-toed heels, which gave the athlete some more height for the night.

She further accessorized with a pair of dangly diamond earrings and a matching diamond necklace.

Gezary wore her beautiful, shiny hair down, which she played with and held in her hand for some of the clip.

To finalize the elegant look, the Brazilian beauty wore some touches of mascara, blush, and bronzer and finally added a pink, glossy lip shade.

To conclude this wonderful video, Gezary wrote a short but sweet message to her fans in the caption. The caption read, “Feeling like a princess 👸🏻 🤍 Transform your pain into power, expand past your edges & rise up. The world is Yours👸🏻✨.”

Gezary Matuda enjoyed a nice game of volleyball while she promoted ALLMAX Nutrition

With a killer body like Gezary’s, it only makes sense that the athlete must stick to a healthy regimen.

In another recent post, the athlete shared some of her dietary tips along with her daily supplement consumption, which has helped her maintain an active and overall healthy lifestyle.

Gezary introduced ALLMAX, which is an international vitamin and supplement company with whom she partners quite frequently.

The company offers a wide variety of high-quality products that are all made with premium ingredients, hence why the jiu-jitsu champ loves them so much.

In the video clip that she provided, the Brazilian beauty was captured walking along the beach in her bright white bikini while simultaneously showing off her exceptional volleyball skills.

Gezary was further spotted pouring the powder into her black and white shaker bottle as she happily drank the tasty product.

Gezary looked incredible as she served some killer beach looks while helping promote one of her favorite companies.

She captioned the post, “What supplement do you take daily?#allmax#isoflex#isoflex20#altinha#rio#lifestyle#beach#supplements#wheyprotein#fitness#fitnessmotivation#foryou.”

Fans can now head to ALLMAXS’ official website to learn more about its mission and browse its incredible, high-quality products.