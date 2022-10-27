Gezary Matuda sizzled in her selfie. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

Gezary Matuda stunned in a bikini top and shorts as she got ready for a trip to the beach.

The Jiu-Jitsu champ is known for her fighting skills and never say die attitude in competition.

But she packed a punch of a different kind here as she showed off her perfect figure.

Hailing from Brazil, Gezary has plenty of opportunities to hit her country’s world-famous beaches. But the sportswoman is more often seen sparring or going through one of her punishing workouts.

Here though, it looked like she was heading out after completing some exercise, and she was good enough to share the moment on her Instagram Story.

Gezary looked amazing in a white bikini top that set off her tan and showcased her curves, perfectly toned abs, and sculpted arms.

Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

A pair of red shorts finished well up her thighs to show off her lean muscular legs.

Gezary clutched a towel by her side and completed the look with white flip-flops and a baseball cap.

Text across the bottom of the picture read “Bom dia mundo” – good morning world – and with the time showing 8.15 a.m., it was clear Gezary had a relaxing day ahead of her.

Gezary Matuda knows how to unwind

Gezary is a fierce competitor and a former Jiu-Jitsu world champ as well as being expert in Muay Thai. But she also knows how to have fun and can frequently be seen out partying with pals.

Recently Gezary helped UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern get over a big fight loss by taking her for a day out on the town.

In a video shared on Instagram, the pair could be seen dancing while smiling broadly and embracing each other. Both wore crop tops and shorts, which perfectly showcased their honed physiques. At one point a friend joins them for a hug as people all around seem to be getting into the fun vibe.

Gezary Matuda rocks a bikini

Gezary’s been spending quite a bit of time relaxing of late with one recent snap showing her taking time out on the beach in a skimpy bikini.

The sensational shot saw Gezary show off her curves in a gold and black two-piece with long tassels.

The athlete knelt on a towel as she fixed up her jet-black hair and gazed into the distance.

She accessorized with a pair of white dangly earrings, a white choker necklace, and shades in a pic that really set pulses racing.