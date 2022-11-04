Gezary Matuda shows off her incredible physique in a locker room selfie. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

Gezary Matuda showed off her killer abs and muscular body in a bra and tiny shorts.

The orange sports bra featured a plunging neckline, complementing the athlete’s gorgeous complexion. The tiny shorts were dark blue and cropped at Gezary’s upper thighs.

The style of Gezary’s workout clothes allowed the camera to capture her defined abs along with her toned shoulders and arms. It was clear how hard she must work to achieve her amazing physique.

The jiu-jitsu black belt wore her soft and dark hair down and parted to the right side. Her face was natural, and no makeup was needed on her already gorgeous features.

Gezary posed in the mirror selfie with one arm up and touching her hair while the other snapped the photo. She was surrounded by red gym lockers.

The 39-year-old World Champion’s overall look was athletic, confident, and ready for an intense workout.

Gezary Matuda promotes Yukibrand

Gezary posted a stunning video in a bikini and wetsuit with a beautiful beach behind her. The wetsuit was by Yukibrand and was a 100 percent custom made wetsuit that the champion adored.

The black belt star has made major moves in her career and is a five time World Champion. It’s obvious why brands, such as Yukibrand, would hope to partner with Gezary.

Gezary included in her caption, “Every single item is unique and beautiful,” when she talked about the brand.

Her long and dark hair flowed behind her, and her makeup was minimal and gorgeous, as always. The style of the bikini and wetsuit allowed the camera to capture her long legs and incredible figure.

Gezary Matuda stuns in a crochet crop top

Gezary posted an absolutely breathtaking photo in Rio de Janeiro, where she rocked a green and yellow crochet crop top, emulating Brazil’s national colors. She paired the top with white bikini bottoms and stood in front of a gorgeous background from Brazil.

The athlete accessorized with a simple and shiny necklace and a ring with a large purple stone, and her nails were manicured with a bright blue color. Her hair was down and the wind whisked it partially in front of her face.

Gezary included in her caption, “Till next time Brasil,” followed by the Brazilian flag.

The post received over 18,000 likes and over 300 comments.