Gezary Matuda enjoys another relaxing day at the beach. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

Gezary Matuda looked stunning as she enjoyed yet another relaxing day by the beach in Brazil.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champ took some time away from her training and indulged in some much-needed beach therapy.

Gezary uploaded the recent share to her Instagram, where she treated her 204k followers with the shot.

The athlete was captured sprawled out amongst her red and yellow oversized towel as she stared out toward the ocean.

As she stared, she seemed to be thoroughly enjoying herself, given her body language and the huge smile present.

Gezary effortlessly glistened in the sun as she undoubtedly turned many heads while she relished her valuable R&R time.

Gezary Matuda stuns in her teeny white bikini

Gezary certainly didn’t shy away from showing a little skin, especially when it came time to hit the beach.

The Brazilian beauty looked gorgeous as she wore a tiny, white bikini.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her bikini top was a classic design that consisted of two thin spaghetti straps that wrapped up around her neck, as it gave her both comfort and support.

The white bikini bottoms were a cheeky, low-rise fit that highlighted her toned and muscular physique perfectly. There were also matching straps on each side of the bottoms, which were tied tightly into a bow right above her hips.

Gezary paired the classic white bikini fit with a multi-colored tie-dyed bucket hat. The hat had a design stitched on the front of it that said, “Have a Camp High Day,” while a flower was embroidered right next to it.

The Jiu-Jitsu champ wore her dark hair down in light waves behind her back and went with a completely natural face.

Gezary was effortlessly stunning as her immaculate-looking skin glistened while it accentuated her beautiful complexion and, overall, stellar body.

She simply captioned the post with, “Today is a rough one…. #errejota #riodejaneiro #Rio.”

Gezary Matuda is a hundred percent team AllMax

With a body like Gezary’s, it goes without saying that the athlete has stuck to a healthy regimen.

In another recent post, Gezary shared some of her dietary tips, which have helped maintain her healthy and active lifestyle.

The athlete introduced AllMax, which is a clean vitamin and supplement company with whom she partners quite frequently.

In the video clip, the Brazilian beauty was captured walking on the beach in her infamous white bikini as she showed off some of her killer volleyball skills as well.

She was then seen pouring the powder into her shaker bottle as she happily drank the finished product.

Fans certainly enjoyed the helpful lifestyle tips and suggestions as the post received over five thousand likes.