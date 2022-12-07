Gezary Matuda shares a word of encouragement before having some fun in the sand wearing a blue two-piece. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion Gezary Matuda showed that fitness and fun can go hand in hand as the five-time world champion stunned in a blue two-piece.

The bombshell rocked a light blue sports bra with white polka dots and matching spandex pants as she enjoyed a day at the beach.

Gezary also promoted one of her favorite brands, ALLMAX, which creates supplements that she touts frequently.

The positive-thinking athlete has appeared especially chipper as of late. One reason for Gezary’s elevated mood could be the success of her native country, Brazil’s soccer team, so far in the 2022 World Cup.

Gezary took a break from expressing pride for her country to spread good cheer in the fitness world.

She shared a video on her Instagram for the enjoyment of her 204K followers and previous posts, the video contained words of encouragement from the Brazilian beauty.

Gezary Matuda in blue two-piece promotes physical health

Gezary enjoyed an energetic workout by the volleyball net as she took turns hitting a ball with her feet and her head while running in between reps.

Although the skies behind Gezary were dark and cloudy, the athlete brought the sun to the upbeat post.

She chose the song, Hate it or Love it by The Game and 50 Cent as the backing track to the post.

Gezary’s caption read, “Remember to move your body each day in a way that makes you feel good! ⚽️💃🏻🧘🏻‍♀️ #futevolei #moveyourbody #workout Thank you @teamallmax for boost my energy and keep me motivated! The best post workout ever #isoflex #wheyprotein 😋🥤 #delicious #workout #supplements #allmax #fitnessmotivation.”

After a little sweat session, Gezary proudly took a heaping cup, filled with ALLMAX Isoflex and prepared a post-workout drink.

Gezary Matuda promotes ALLMAX Isoflex

Gezary has been a vocal supporter of ALLMAX Isoflex.

ALLMAX has a few products, but Isoflex– a whey isolate protein powder–has been Gezary’s clear preference as noted on the brand’s Instagram page.

A caption for a post with Gezary read in part, “A 5-time world champion in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, @gezarymatuda is a fab fitness enthusiast and a top athlete who uses Allmax supplements as part of her daily regimen!”

Protein has become an industry favorite because of the key role it plays in muscle-building, repairing tears, and building mass.

Gezary loads up on protein, like Isoflex, to maximize her recovery process and stay in great shape.