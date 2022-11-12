Fighting machine Gezary Matuda was all curves in a white bikini as she shared something playful with fans. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

Gezary Matuda has shown that she is more than just a pretty face who dominated in the ring with a recent montage featuring her best moments and her skimpiest bikinis.

She has had an amazing year, full of highs and lows, which she highlighted in her latest share.

Despite the challenges she faced, she managed to stay positive and happy and encouraged her followers to do the same.

Gezary’s montage showed the highs and lows of the year, with vulnerable moments, but luckily, the highs outbalanced the lows.

The clip began with Gezary in selfie mode with her brown hair in a messy ponytail and wearing a white bikini.

She smiled at the camera and played with her hair, revealing bright blue nail polish.

Gezary Matuda shares sweet montage of highs and lows

Gezary worked her angles, showing her bronzed skin and string bikini as the inspiration began.

The voice in the background began, “The hardest pill that I had to swallow this year.. just let things be.”

Next, the clip showed Gezary on a yacht with bluish-green waters in the background. She smiled, wearing a cheetah silk robe, and showed the scenic backdrop. She went on a nature-filled hike in a peach bikini as the inspirational voice continued.

The voice said, “Let people go. Don’t fight for closure. Don’t chase for answers.”

Gezary’s eyes welled up with tears in the next shot as she had an emotional moment.

But the scene quickly changed to a sunset and Gezary partying with a friend with a drink in hand and a smile.

The voice continued, “Because what flows, flows, and what crashes, crashes. It is what it is.”

Gezary ate a snack in a peach bikini, walked with a massive carnival treat of pink cotton candy, and smiled on wooden stairs, wearing a black bikini.

There, the clip ended after showing a rollercoaster of emotions.

Gezary Matuda’s fitness and workout

Gezary’s passion for fitness helped make her a five-time world champion.

She has shared her fitness tips, without crazy diets, on her website.

As a world champion, her fitness advice is likely solid, and her website makes all the sense in the world.

According to her website, her regimen is void of killer workouts, which may make her content an appealing choice.

Gezary has also been a proponent of girl power, training with a fellow champion, Polish native Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Gezary still has her life ahead of her, and it will be exciting to see what the Brazilian bombshell does next.