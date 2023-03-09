Gezary Matuda certainly isn’t afraid to get a little wet, especially when it comes time to cool things down after a long soak in the sun.

In her latest share, Gezary was captured doing just that.

The jiu-jitsu champ was photographed living it up along the beach in Rio de Janeiro in her native Brazil.

Gezary held nothing back as she smiled from ear to ear while hosing herself down.

The athlete decided to cool down along the white sand as she stood in front of a volleyball net.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gezary was kind enough to share the sunny shot with her 208,000 followers via Instagram.

Gezary Matuda is glowing in her teeny green bikini

In the scenic shot, Gezary stood under the blue, crystal-clear sky while she donned a gorgeous green bikini.

The bikini set included a lime green top with ruffle detailing along the straps. The bottoms were a cheeky, high-waisted design and also had the same ruffled straps.

Both pieces looked incredible on the athlete as they accentuated her toned physique, and the colors complemented her complexion perfectly.

The Brazilian beauty went on to accessorize with a pair of black-tinted sunglasses, which protected her eyes from the sun and the water that splashed off of her body.

Without a doubt, Gezary looked to be having the time of her life as she soaked up the warm sun of the Brazilian beach.

She simply captioned the post, “River 40 degrees ❤️🔥#errejota.”