German model Leonie Hanne in thigh-high cutout dress for ‘Parsian nights’

Leonie Hanne looks incredible in Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: @leoniehanne/Instagram

Leonie Hanne looks gorgeous in a cutout dress.

She modeled this look for a FWRD collection campaign during Paris Fashion Week.

She wore a maxi-length cutout dress with several cutouts showing her incredible physique. It is the Monot halter cut gown from one of their previous fashion lines.

The model paired the look with strappy black heels and a sparkly silver clutch bag.

She complemented the outfit with silver jewelry and black Yves Saint Laurent earrings.

She rocked the look with a chic high bun and a natural makeup look.

Pic credit: @leoniehanne/Instagram

Leonie Hanne supports Kim Kardashian

Leonie has so many famous friends. One of which is model and global influencer Kim Kardashian.

Kim recently released a fashion collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana called “Ciao, Kim.”

She debuted the collection at Milan Fashion Week, and Leonie looked stunning when she came out to support it.

She captioned the post with the words, “Last night celebrating @kimkardashian ‘Ciao, Kim’ at an intimate dinner and she was the sweetest! ✨PS: not the only one loving a sparkling dress.”

She wore a daring beaded black and white halter top without a bra underneath.

Leonie accented the look with high-rise black shorts, a slicked-back ponytail, and an iridescent clutch bag.

Kim Kardashian definitely complimented Leonie’s look. She wore a stunning glitter dress and a high bun.

Leonie Hanne’s dream campaign

Leonie’s most recent magazine appearance was with the popular publication Instyle Germany. And for this model, it was truly a dream come true.

She wore nearly 10 different outfits for the cover, from a complete Valentino hot pink outfit to a cheetah print fall look.

The model talked about the photo shoot by saying, “Dream editorial for @instylegermany🫶🏼 Bought every issue as a teenager, putting post-its on new fashion trends I wanted to try! Thank you for the support & friendship.” 🤍

The main outfit of the editorial was absolutely amazing. Leonie wore a Spice-Girls-like bold look that was perfect for the cover.

She wore an orange and purple patterned long-sleeve shirt with a beaded overdress and a matching bejeweled necklace.

She paired the look with a Givenchy orange clutch bag, a deep purple eyeshadow look, and a high ponytail.

In an interview with WhoWhatWear, Leonie described her personal fashion style by saying, “Personal style is related so closely to your personality. The better you get to know yourself, the better you will understand what makes you feel comfortable. I would define my personal style as feminine and playful.”