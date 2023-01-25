Multiple cultures collided when German influencer Leonie Hanne attended Paris Fashion Week for Lebanese designer Elie Saab and the results were magnificent.

Leonie hasn’t been a stranger to Paris Fashion Week or Elie Saab. Just last October, Leonie attended the designer’s fashion extravaganza.

However, things move quickly in fashion, and a hot design can become yesterday’s news at the drop of a hat.

Therefore, keeping up with new trends is essential, especially if you are an influencer like Leonie.

The famous face has done her job effortlessly, gracing red carpets and fashion shows with her beauty.

For the event, Leonie wore a beautiful silhouette with sparkles and a feminine vibe, all hallmarks of the talented designer.

Leonie Hanne stuns at Elie Saab for Paris Fashion Week

The German influencer wore a crystal top that resembled a bikini. The straps were made of sparkling diamonds, adding a definite wow factor to the look.

The sparkles intersected to create diamond patterns and exude elegance. Even the center of the bodice had unique features, with circular hardware that was elevated thanks to carefully placed crystals.

Leonie wore a black coat with the ensemble, wearing the garment around her elbows as she posed for the paparazzi. She paired the top with a high-waisted black skirt that ended just before her ankles.

The blonde beauty wore fierce makeup with winged eyeliner, shimmery lids, and matte lip color. Leonie’s black close-toed shows had open backs with a strap keeping the footwear in place. There were also silver bows, which provided contrast against the dark material and added a feminine touch to the dazzling look.

Leonie’s blonde tresses featured a center part and a sleek style with her hair tucked behind her ears. The chic hairstyle allowed her statement earrings to do their job and command attention. Leonie’s massive earrings were covered in crystals with multiple large hearts on each side. The earrings weren’t the only accessory with major sparkles.

Pic credit: Dede / BACKGRID

The model’s handbag also had layers of varying-sized crystals for a beautiful visual effect.

Leonie Hanne promotes Moet Chandon

As a woman of elegance, Leonie’s sponsorship by champagne giant Moet and Chandon made all the sense in the world.

A bubbly drink is a perfect match for an opulent night, so the brand’s decision to use Leonie’s influencing skills seemed like a no-brainer.

Leonie posted a charming video as she enjoyed Berlin with the help of some bubbly.

The video offered fans and prospective brands an idea of the type of promotions Leonie could do.

The influencer’s caption for the share read, “The season to shine and celebrate with @moetchandon! ✨ Anzeige/Ad A toast to Moët & Chandon Effervescence celebrations and their donation to the Berwaldprojekt e.V. to support the reforestation of Berlin’s forests!”

Leonie started 2023 on a great foot, and time will tell what is in store next.