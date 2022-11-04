Leonie Hanne takes a glamorous selfie in New York in September 2022. Pic credit: @leoniehanne/Instagram

Leonie Hanne looked like a tropical mermaid as she posed for photos at the Joali Being well-being island retreat in the Maldives.

The German model and influencer posed against the stunning sunset backdrop and wore a pink sequin crop top and skirt by the New York-based designer Jonathan Simkhai that showed off her slim figure and long model legs.

Leonie paired her pretty pink look with a green sequin Fendi baguette bag and metallic green strappy sandals. She also wore oversized gold Fendi earrings in her ears.

The 34-year-old pulled her blonde hair back into a chic bun and made her makeup pop with a bright pink eyeshadow.

She posted the photo set on Instagram for her 4.5 million followers and captioned it, “4 days of collecting sunsets 🫶🏼 Last pic is the actual mood!”

Leonie is currently visiting the Maldives retreat with her boyfriend and business partner Alexander Galievsky who she has been with for a number of years.

Leonie Hanne shares her enviable bag collection

Never one to travel light, Leonie shared a photo of her enviable designer bag collection with her followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the image, “Maldives bag edit” and showed off her designer accessories. Along with the green sequin Fendi bag she brought on her trip, a crystallized Valentino shoulder bag, a pink sparkly bag by Magda Butrym, a teal feathered bag by L’alingi London, and a white clutch in the shape of a seashell by Chanel.

This girl has the wardrobe of dreams!

Leonie Hanne attends Naomi Campbell’s Fashion 4 Relief event in Doha

Before heading to the Maldives, Leonie attended Naomi Campbell’s Fashion 4 Relief event in Doha, Qatar.

The event, which consists of a fashion show and charity gala, aims to “uplift young creative and business talent from emerging regions, with a focus on Africa, the diaspora, and developing communities around the world.”

Leonie looked amazing at the event, wearing a flowing neon yellow gown by Tony Ward Couture with a ruffled neckline and hem and carrying a silver Valentino bag. She posed against the Doha sunset and looked gorgeous as always.

Leonie also took photos at the exclusive event with guests, including Vogue Japan editor-at-large Anna Dello Russo and fashion consultant Nati Abascal.

Sharing the snaps, she wrote, “Glamazones in Doha ✨@qatarcreates brought together so many inspiring people for @fashion4relief by @naomi 🫶🏼 #fashion4relief.”