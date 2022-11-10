Leonie Hanne wears a strapless dress at Moët Chandon event. Pic credit: @leoniehanne/Instagram

German fashion blogger, Leonie Hanne, wore a stunning strapless dress to celebrate a Moët Chandon event in Berlin.

The dress, from designer Georges Hobeika’s summer 2022 collection, featured a sequinned strapless top in gold, silver, and pink, tightly fitted across the bust.

The bottom half of the dress exploded from the waist in a riot of feathers in cream and lilac, ending mid-thigh.

Leonie paired this spectacular dress with a pair of silver sequinned platform shoes from Maison Valentino and some elegant jewelry.

Her blond hair was kept simple, center-parted, and straight to keep the focus on her dress. Her makeup consisted of glowing highlighted skin and glossy nude lips with a delicate peach blush.

In Leonie’s Instagram Story, she invited us to watch her getting ready for the event, dancing to Britney Spears’s, Hit Me Baby One More Time, as she put on the dress while someone off-camera poured her a glass of Moët champagne.

As she leans on the balcony of her room at the Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin, the city background includes the iconic Brandenburg Gate.

Leonie Hanne poses on a hotel balcony in Berlin. Pic credit: @leoniehanne/Instagram

The event was held to kick off the year-end celebrations supporting the champagne brand’s Toast for a Cause charitable initiatives.

Moët Chandon has a long-standing history as the “champagne of cinema” and celebrated this by partnering with various Golden Globe nominees and red-carpet celebrities, like Zoe Kravitz and Kendall Jenner, to toast in support of their favorite charities. The champagne giant then donates $1,000 to a charity, which means something personal to them.

Leonie Hanne thrilled with first magazine cover

Leonie, 34, who has a remarkable 4.5 million followers on Instagram, recently showed why she is such a style icon by appearing on the cover of Monaco’s fashion magazine, L’Officiel.

The fashion blogger also demonstrated her loyalty to the same brands she wore for the Moet Chandon event.

In the first version of the magazine cover, she posed in a dramatic low-cut Maison Valentino sheer black dress paired with a spectacular masked headdress.

In the second version, Leonie looked incredible in a stunning pleated bronze dress from Georges Hobeika, with her hair slicked back, wearing a simple rose-gold necklace.

Leonie is also a huge fan of Fendi, recently posting a stunning photo of her wearing a sequinned top and skirt from designer Jonathan Simkhai paired with accessories from the brand.

Leonie’s fitness regime

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Leonie still attempted to keep her gorgeous slim figure by sticking to a routine.

In an interview during that time, the blogger shared what her home workout regime looked like.

She claimed, “I still try to get up early to maintain a sense of routine. I start every day with a quick at-home workout and a homemade acai bowl, before starting work on emails and content creation. I’ve been getting really into TikTok lately, it’s funny and keeps me feeling energised!”