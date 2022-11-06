Georgina Mazzeo showed that purple was her color in a halter neck top. Pic credit: @georginamazzeo/Instagram

Venezuelan beauty Georgina Mazzeo gave an alternative take on fall colors as she wrapped up in a flirty purple outfit in a new photo.

The 31-year-old model regularly fills up her social media with stunning content, and this was no exception as she was snapped in a gorgeous lilac and leather ensemble.

Georgina draped herself in Fashion Nova, sporting a shiny pair of leather pants and a lilac purple leather jacket, which she playfully left off-the-shoulder to share her purple halter neck underneath.

The jacket was unfastened in the front, revealing the daring halter neck top that plunged at the neckline showing the brunette beauty’s curves.

The edgy outerwear featured zip detailing on the cuff and paired perfectly with her black leather pants for a super chic biker look.

Her figure-hugging pants were high-waisted showing off her fantastic figure and featured zip detailing on the front.

She wore black patent stiletto heels on her feet, and she accessorized the outfit with a black clutch purse and a pearl necklace with colored charms.

The black purse featured a quilted pattern and a large silver crystal-embellished skull in the center.

Georgina left a cute caption on the series of photos, writing, “@FashionNova 💜 On Fridays we wake up cuter 😌 Why is it? 😏”

Georgina Mazzeo shares her diet secrets

Georgina’s model figure is the envy of many, and she recently revealed her diet secrets with fans as she shared what she eats over the course of a day.

Posting a video montage, the clip began with the Venezuelan beauty capturing a mirror selfie as she posed in a tiny gold bikini.

Her body looked incredible and fans were sure to be excited to see what she dines on in order to keep such a fierce and fit figure.

Breakfast was first up on the menu, and Georgina started out with a probiotic to keep her stomach happy and a large glass of water.

Then she got to work cooking up a healthy omelet with spring vegetables which she topped with a sprinkle of feta cheese and enjoyed with some sweet potato sliced on the side with a coffee with almond milk.

For lunch, she got to work preparing herself some salmon which she drizzled with oil and herbs before placing it into an air fryer. She then whipped up a delicious tomato and avocado salad and served it alongside the fish with some quinoa.

Next, she enjoyed a protein shake before she rustled up a healthy dinner of kale salad complete with apple, mushroom, chicken, and drizzled in a honey mustard dressing.

The video ended with another brief clip of Georgina showing off her healthy body in the mirror, looking fantastic in the golden metallic two-piece.

Georgina Mazzeo stuns in red feather minidress

Georgina’s insane figure means she can wear just about anything and look flawless, and she certainly brought the heat recently as she rocked a red minidress for Fashion Nova.

She wore the Emilia Feather Mini Dress in Burgundy, priced at $129.50.

The minidress was strapless, showing off Georgina’s sculpted upper body, and it was covered in red feathers to add a flirty touch to the glam outfit.

She posed for the snaps as she made her way up a grand staircase.

The beauty accessorized the little red number with a black heeled sandal and a small black clutch. Dangling silver earrings were spotted in her ears as her long dark locks fell behind her.

She matched her lipstick to the dress, opting for a bold red lip, adding a chic final touch to the glamorous outfit.

Tagging herself in New York City, she asked fans, “From 1 to 10, how much do you rate this dress? @FashionNova ❤️ 🔥.”