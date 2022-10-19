Georgina Mazzeo shows off her flawless makeup. Pic credit: @georginamazzeo/Instagram

Achieving the perfect tan isn’t always the easiest thing for everyone if you don’t know the right steps to follow or the ideal products to use for a great turnout. Fortunately, it’s easy enough to get advice about tanning products from Georgina Mazzeo, who always happens to have that sunkissed look.

The gorgeous bombshell is dedicated to beauty, fashion, and living an elite lifestyle in the city of Miami, according to her social media bio.

In a recent post she shared on Instagram, she wore a tiny swimsuit that left a little to the imagination while giving tips about which tanning products to invest in.

Georgina is a top-notch beauty to keep up with based on the fact that she always strives to look her absolute best.

She also didn’t disappoint in a separate photo thread she posted in a blue jumpsuit with a plunging neckline right after sharing her spray tanning tips.

Georgina posed for a series of seductive pictures wearing a skimpy black bikini in a simple room with a white backdrop. The triangle-top bikini was made with thin spaghetti straps that laid perfectly over her shoulders.

Georgina Mazzeo looks amazing in a little black bikini

The bikini bottoms had high-waisted sides with silver clasps in the front. Georgina accessorized with a small necklace, a ring, and a pair of earrings.

What stood out the most in the pictures was definitely her flat stomach and incredibly defined abs. Her hips, thighs, arms, and shoulders looked just as sleek.

Georgina raved about Bali Body in her Instagram caption, which is a health and beauty brand dedicated to selling incredible self-tan, sun care, and skin care.

Georgina Mazzeo wore a jaw-dropping jumpsuit

Georgina looks amazing in bikinis and lingerie, but she also looks fabulous in classy outfits that cover a little more skin, too. One example of that was her decision to wear a royal blue jumpsuit recently.

Georgina leaned back against a white sports car in the blue jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

The jumpsuit didn’t have any straps, which meant that her shoulders and arms were totally visible to anyone looking her way. She glammed up the look with a necklace, a watch, and a pair of sparkling earrings.

She also added a red purse hanging over one shoulder, which was covered in tons of sparkly gems. Her red heels perfectly matched the purse she chose for the day since they were the exact same color.