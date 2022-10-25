Georgina looked amazing in her latest outfit. Pic credit: @georginamazzeo/Instagram

Georgina Mazzeo is a social media sensation.

The star proved yet again this week that she is always impeccably dressed.

The 30-year-old looked stunning this week in a denim jump from the fashion brand Pretty Little Thing.

Georgina looked gorgeous in the outfit with a plunging neckline to show off her svelte figure.

The TikTok star — who boasts 4.8 million fans on the app — added small white sunglasses and carried a white bag as she strolled down the street in the look.

Georgina also wore a pretty diamond necklace and a large silver watch and added a pair of heeled, lace-up white boots to her stylish ensemble.

The star wore her dark locks in a neat high bun but let some strands loose to frame her face, which she accentuated further with a gorgeous burnt orange-colored lipstick.

Georgina Mazzeo poses in a swimsuit from Pretty Little Thing

This week, Georgina showed off her passion for the brand again when she shared some stunning bikini pictures with her fans.

In the three pictures posted to her 4.7 million Instagram followers, Georgina posed in a pale blue string bikini which had a golden embellishment layered on top.

Sitting in a golf buggy and then on a sunlounger, Georgina showcased her toned abs in the shots taken at Miami Beach in Florida.

“A walk on the beach?” Georgina proposed to her followers as she captioned the snaps.

Georgina Mazzeo is Halloween-ready as she dresses as Catwoman

Georgina also showed that she was ready for spooky season in another post.

The star, who is married to her long-term love Javier Zamora, showed off her model good looks again in a Halloween-inspired photo shoot.

Sitting in a car with glitzy lights in the ceiling, Georgina looked incredible as she donned a black leather catsuit.

Complete with long gloves, the figure-hugging outfit had a plunging neckline and belted waist, which looked terrific on Georgina.

She added a black mask with spikes all over it to create the Catwoman-inspired look.

Georgina also wore a diamond choker and simple drop earrings and even had fake blood running from the corner of her mouth, which was painted in red lipstick.

Georgina’s long, shiny, dark hair looked fantastic as she wore it loose to complete the holiday-ready outfit.

In one video clip she added to the carousel, Georgina turned her hand into cat claws and purred into the mirror as she recorded.

“No caption needed,” she wrote underneath the images, adding a cat emoji and tagging the brand she secured her costume from, Fashion Nova.