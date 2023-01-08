Georgina Mazzeo showed off her toned and tight abs. Pic credit: @georginamazzeo/Instagram

Georgina Mazzeo sported an outfit that perfectly highlighted her enviable abs.

She wore a dusty blue top with a high neckline that cropped well above her belly button and allowed the camera to capture her rock-hard abs. Georgina paired the top with matching sweatpants that sat low on her hips.

The model let her long dark locks loose, and they flowed effortlessly over one shoulder. Her makeup was perfect, with a pink pout, rosy cheeks, and shimmery eyeshadow that complemented her bright blue eyes.

Georgina accessorized with a silver necklace, a silver ring, and a bold red bracelet. Her nails were long and fresh with subtle color.

Her overall look was breathtaking and gorgeous.

The online influencer posted the images to Instagram for her 4.8 million followers and included in the caption, “Lunch time🍴😋 my fav moment to start building abs!” The post earned well over 140,000 likes.

Georgina Mazzeo wears Fashion Nova for the New Year

Georgina is a successful model and has partnered with brands to further her career. One of the brands includes the fashion giant Fashion Nova.

The Instagram star struck a pose in a shimmery sequin dress with a dangerously low neckline to promote Fashion Nova. The dress featured long sleeves and was cropped at her upper thighs.

Of course, Georgina looks amazing in just about anything, shimmery or not. She styled her hair back, and her makeup was stunning with dark pink lips and winged liner.

Fashion Nova sells a variety of stylish options in a variety of clothing types, including this gold dress that was absolutely perfect for New Year’s.

She included in her caption, “Welcome 2023 and Happy New Year for everybody 🥳🎆 @FashionNova.”

Georgina Mazzeo stuns in a white skintight bodysuit

Georgina rocks a variety of eye-catching outfits, and she did just that with another look from Fashion Nova.

The brunette beauty struck a pose in a skintight white bodysuit that showed off all of her incredible curves. It featured a curved neckline, long sleeves, and it cropped well above the knees.

She posed with her back to the camera and then again with a purple jacket tossed fashionably on top. She paired the outfit with white tie-up boots with heels.

Her hair swayed beautifully in the wind, and her makeup was lovely as always.

Fashion Nova was likely happy with the post, as it earned well over 240,000 likes and was flooded with over 1,000 comments.