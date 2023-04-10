Georgina Mazzeo reminded her followers of the importance of wearing sunscreen as she posted a video from the beach wearing a bright orange swimsuit this week.

The model and influencer wore an orange wavy print swimsuit by Lulifama Swimwear which featured a plunging tie neckline and was cut high on the legs to show off her long limbs.

Georgina kicked off the video by rubbing sunscreen into her thigh before twirling to show off her stylish swimsuit.

She accessorized her look with a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses and some chunky gold hoop earrings.

The 31-year-old Venezuelan native posed in a beach hut and snacked on a tangerine as she showed her 4.9 million followers her look, set to the tune of Macy Todd’s I’ve Got A Feelin’.

Georgina kept her caption short and sweet, simply using the sun emoji and tagging the brand @lulifamaswimwear.

Georgina Mazzeo steps out with her husband

Georgina now lives in Miami, Florida, with her restauranteur husband, Javier Zamora.

Javier owns the popular restaurant Sushi Kong, and while Georgina doesn’t often feature her husband on her grid, she makes a regular appearance on his Instagram account.

However, Georgina made an exception this week and shared a post that contained photos of the pair and gathered over 145,000 likes.

The first photo showed the couple holding hands while walking in front of a bright yellow car, wearing outfits by the fashion brand, Ksubi.

Georgina showed off her long legs in a black leather miniskirt and a monochrome moto jacket, while Javier wore a Supernet hoodie and jeans.

She shared the photos and tagged Ksubi, writing, “SUPERNET team 🔥.”

Georgina Mazzeo is a Fashion Nova ambassador

Georgina’s career has gone from strength to strength over the past few years.

From walking the runways at New York Fashion Week to securing a number of lucrative brand deals, including fashion and beauty collabs, she is a force to be reckoned with.

One of the brands that she works with time and time again is the fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova.

Just this weekend, she shared a carousel of sexy snaps to show off a stunning crochet bikini by the brand.

Posing on a sun lounger, Georgina wore her long dark hair down as she enticed her followers to buy the swimwear while also wishing them a happy Easter weekend.

If you want to get a slice of Georgina’s style, the Ayla crochet bikini is available on Fashion Nova now for just $18.99.