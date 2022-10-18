Georgina Mazzeo asks for her followers’ opinions on a revealing blue jumpsuit. Pic credit: @georginamazzeo/Instagram

Georgina Mazzeo turned to her 4.7M followers over the weekend for their opinions on a plunging royal blue jumpsuit, and the verdict is 20/10!

The 31-year-old may be a celebrated Venezuelan model, YouTube star, fitness icon, and influencer, but she hasn’t forgotten her humble roots.

Born and raised in a small Latin American town, Georgina considers herself very connected to nature, animals, sports, and proper nutrition.

Moreover, as the only girl in a family with five brothers, she’s no stranger to standing out in a crowd.

Not surprising to anyone, the photo she shared in the skintight jumpsuit with flared legs received rave reviews from her fans.

Georgina complimented the bright blue with a pair of blood-red pumps and a matching purse slung over her shoulder.

Of course, her silky brunette hair was also on point, straightened all the way down her back to the top of her toned behind.

The unforgettable outfit was created by Pretty Little Thing, a fashion brand dedicated to “Celebrating #EveryBODYinPLT 💗.”

Georgina also shared a coupon code in the caption for anyone daring enough to try the ensemble themselves.

Georgina Mazzeo shows some serious skin in revealing denim dress

In case you missed it, Georgina also took the plunge in a short denim dress just one day before posting the jumpsuit pic.

Another creation of Pretty Little Thing, the fabulous outfit featured buttons all down the front and peekaboo cutouts up the sides of the already-short skirt.

The former beauty pageant contestant strolled down the streets of Miami, Florida, in the revealing getup, which undoubtedly turned the heads of many.

Georgina wore her hair in graceful waves around her flawless face and used silver accessories to complement the look.

She captioned the share, “Me siento elevada con este 👗😌” which translates to “Feeling high in this.”

Georgina Mazzeo exposes incredible abs in black bra and low-rise pants

Clearly, on a fashion roll, Georgina hit the town a few nights ago wearing a showstopping outfit by Fashion Nova.

Georgina stopped in the downtown area to pose in a tan denim jacket and matching pants. She left the top open to expose her sexy black bra and taut stomach.

She styled the look with a pair of black sunglasses, a shiny gold watch, and a small black clutch.

The Venezuelan beauty wished her followers a happy Friday in the glamorous share.

The post garnered 119,807 likes in just four days.