Georgina Mazzeo in red bikini protects skin from sun damage

Georgina Mazzeo captivated her followers in a red string bikini as she applied spray lotion in a stunning video.

She shared the clip on Instagram, where she has amassed 4.7 million followers. Georgina has treated her fans to bikini pictures and thirst traps as she looks amazing and makes money through brand deals.

As an Instagram influencer with millions of followers, Georgina knows the importance of protecting her skin to preserve her beauty.

Her latest collab allowed her to flex her bikini body while reminding fans about the importance of skin protection.

The background music was Love on the Brain by Rihanna, but a remixed version that Georgina lip-synched along to the lyrics.

The video started with Georgina in front of a large white home with a beautiful black roof.

Georgina Mazzeo in a red bikini applies SPF

Georgina stood casually in a very tiny red bikini with her long dark locks in a sleek straight style.

The fire-red material featured matching string tops and bottoms that clung to Georgina’s curves.

She held SPF in her hand and began spraying it on her toned body. As her long locks cascaded down her body, she flipped her hair, striking a pose and keeping her lotion out of her tresses.

Then, Georgina struck another pose with a wink and a smile.

As Georgina explained in the following caption, the video was for Luxuri. But Georgina wasn’t selling SPF in this video. A quick trip to the Luxuri Instagram showed that the gorgeous home to Georgina’s rear was available for booking.

The house, located in Miami, is a modern-day paradise, according to Luxuri.

While Georgina promoted a luxury home in her latest share, she also has some other lucrative business deals.