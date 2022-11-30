News

Georgina Mazzeo in red bikini protects skin from sun damage


georgina mazzeo selfie
Georgina Mazzeo is gorgeous in a red string bikini as she applied spray lotion to protect her skin from sun damage. Pic credit: @georginamazzeo/Instagram

Georgina Mazzeo captivated her followers in a red string bikini as she applied spray lotion in a stunning video.

She shared the clip on Instagram, where she has amassed 4.7 million followers. Georgina has treated her fans to bikini pictures and thirst traps as she looks amazing and makes money through brand deals.

As an Instagram influencer with millions of followers, Georgina knows the importance of protecting her skin to preserve her beauty.

Her latest collab allowed her to flex her bikini body while reminding fans about the importance of skin protection.

The background music was Love on the Brain by Rihanna, but a remixed version that Georgina lip-synched along to the lyrics.

The video started with Georgina in front of a large white home with a beautiful black roof.

Georgina Mazzeo in a red bikini applies SPF

Georgina stood casually in a very tiny red bikini with her long dark locks in a sleek straight style.

The fire-red material featured matching string tops and bottoms that clung to Georgina’s curves.

She held SPF in her hand and began spraying it on her toned body. As her long locks cascaded down her body, she flipped her hair, striking a pose and keeping her lotion out of her tresses.

Then, Georgina struck another pose with a wink and a smile.

As Georgina explained in the following caption, the video was for Luxuri. But Georgina wasn’t selling SPF in this video. A quick trip to the Luxuri Instagram showed that the gorgeous home to Georgina’s rear was available for booking.

The house, located in Miami, is a modern-day paradise, according to Luxuri.

While Georgina promoted a luxury home in her latest share, she also has some other lucrative business deals.

Steal The Style

Show off your red hot style like Georgina

Red Triangle Bikini by Ark Swimwear

$60.00

Georgina showed off her killer curves in a spicy red bikini this week and looked stunning!

We loved her itsy-bitsy teeny-weeny red triangle bikini look, so we hunted down a similar style for you to look hot on the beach!

We found this swimsuit by Ark Swimwear – the triangle design is just like Georgina’s, and we love that they have different styles of bottoms available if you prefer a bikini with more coverage.

At $120 for the set, it’s a bit pricey, but this classic style will last you year after year!

Monsters and Critics may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this page.
Red string bikini bottoms
$60.00

Red Ruched Bikini by Ark Swimwear

$

Georgina Mazzeo represents Fashion Nova

Along with other influencers, including Alexa Collins and Cindy Prado, Georgina represents fast-fashion designer Fashion Nova. Fashion Nova has long promoted its clothing using social media.

Fashion Nova uses influencers like Georgina, who have a high follower count and will tag the label in her gorgeous photo shoots.

This week, Georgina looked gorgeous as she promoted a spandex two-piece from the brand. The outfit featured a light beige turtleneck with a crop top.

Georgina paired the shirt with high-waisted matching spandex pants. She posted a carousel as she posed in the streets and walked around town in her Fashion Nova ensemble.

Georgina gets to dress up for a living and take pictures in paradise, which doesn’t seem like a bad gig.

More:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments