Georgia May Jagger looked simply ssssss-tunning in a sexy, serpent-inspired minidress for Girls. Girls. Girls. Magazine.

The five-foot-seven beauty looked more like she was five-foot-eleven as she leaned back against a man in a suit, showing off her mile-long legs.

The thigh-skimming black number featured a contrasting white snake detail in the front that drew all eyes to her incredible physique.

Georgia completed the daring look with white strappy heels, black sunglasses, and a punchy red lip.

The 30-year-old London native is the famous daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, but there’s no denying she’s made a name for herself in the hard-to-crack industry.

Shared on photographer Claire Rothstein’s social media page, the caption read, “Me after drinking all Monday 🤷🏻‍♀️ forever my dream woman @georgiamayjagger @girls.girls.girls.magazine.”

Georgia May Jagger looked amazing in vintage Versace for The Business of Fashion Gala

Georgia looked heaven-sent on the red carpet for The Business of Fashion Gala last month in a sparkly, pale blue vintage Versace gown.

The high-fashion garment hugged her body in all the right places and complimented her flawless complexion beautifully.

The Hollywood starlet accentuated the jaw-dropping look with loose curls and glamorous makeup by Jen Tioseco.

The carousel of photos included a few selfies with fellow model Jordan Barrett.

Georgia May Jagger posed with her mom to celebrate new product launch

Like mother, like daughter! Georgia and her famous mother looked gorgeously alike as they celebrated the launch of their reincarnation shampoo and conditioner in LA’s Bleach London salon.

Georgia stunned in a super sparkly purple ensemble with floral detailing and a cropped top.

Beyond being a talented fashion model and designer, Georgia is also a co-owner of Bleach London, a salon specializing in technicolor dye jobs and all-around hair experimentation.

The salon began humbly as a pop-up at Wah nails in East London but has now expanded to a thriving location in Los Angeles.

Other snaps in the share showed the mother-daughter duo having a bit of fun and taking cute selfies.

Georgia opened up during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar about the beauty advice her mother has passed down, saying, “My mom is a more-is-more kind of person. She doesn’t hold back when it comes to beauty and is super fearless.”

She also remarked, “She’s also not so worried about following trends or what other people think. She embraces what she genuinely likes.”