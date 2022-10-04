Georgia May Jagger at a previous Thomas Sabo event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Serena Xu/ACE Pictures

Georgia May Jagger oozed glamor as she stepped out in a sheer, floor-length blue-gray gown at the Business of Fashion 500 gala this week.

The 30-year-old model — who is the daughter of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, 79, and his ex-wife, supermodel Jerry Hall — stunned in the busty sequinned-skirted dress at the event, which was held as part of Paris Fashion Week.

In a post on Instagram, Georgia showed several pics of herself with her blonde locks in loose curls, adding a blue stole and silver shoes to complete the look.

She was accompanied by friend and fellow model Jordan Barrett, who is signed to Kate Moss’ modeling agency.

She wrote, “Last night @bof gala with @iblamejordan make up @jentioseco Hair @claytonhawkins dress vintage @Versace.”

Other guests in attendance at the swanky event included singer FKA Twigs, who opted for a plunging bustier and purple silk skirt, and Kylie Jenner, who donned a sheer black gown for the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Georgia — who recently signed to The Lions management agency, who also look after the likes of Candice Swanepoel, Kate Upton and Rita Ora — strutted down the catwalk for the Vivienne Westwood SS23 show alongside Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk and Stella Maxwell.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Wearing an array of the fashion house’s usually quirky designs, Georgia told her 1.2 million Instagram followers, “I love this entire collection!”

Georgia attends other Paris Fashion Week shows

Elsewhere in the week, Georgia attended the Yves Saint Laurent show alongside her mom Jerry, 66.

Both women looked chic in matching black outfits, with Jerry — who finalized her divorce from her second husband, billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 91, in August — wearing a fishtail dress for the occasion.

Joining the mother-daughter duo in the front row were a host of huge celebrity names, including Kate Moss, models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Bieber, and actress Zoë Kravitz, who became the face of YSL Beaute’s Black Opium fragrance back in 2018.

Georgia then went on to attend the British Fashion Council event, where she paired a pin-striped suit with pointed black heels.

Could Georgia be engaged?

Last month, Georgia sparked rumors that she had become engaged to her boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick — who she was revealed to be dating in July last year — when the pair were spotted wearing matching rings while running errands in LA.

Prior to her romance with the professional skateboarder, 22, she was in a relationship with restaurateur Louis Levy, 32, but the pair separated due to differences about where they should live.

“They loved living together in New York, but when Georgia decided to split her time between there and LA, it put a strain on the relationship that turned out to be too much,” a friend said at the time.