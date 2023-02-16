Georgia May Jagger is the daughter of model Jerry Hall and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger so with credentials like that, it’s not surprising she would be so successful in her own modeling career.

She recently signed with The Lions management and showed off her pictures made for her new journey with them. In the shots, Georgia can be seen wearing a black string bikini and showing off her toned frame.

In four different shots, two taken from the front and two taken from each side, Georgia stood tall and confident as she looked at the camera with a serious expression.

Her short blonde hair was left down and appeared to be in its natural texture, and as with most modeling photos for management, she was makeup free.

On top of the pictures were her credentials, revealing she is 5’7.5″ with a shoe size of 8.5 and blonde hair and green eyes.

In the sexy shots, Georgia jutted her hip out to the side and put one elongated leg forward that gave her the appearance of being extra tall; something models are generally known for.

On her portfolio page with the website, a few magazine shots were shared with several of her Vogue covers. She has appeared on the covers of Vogue Thailand, Miss Vogue Australia, and Vogue Turkey all while being shot by some of the world’s most famous photographers, including Mario Testino, Patrick Demarchelier, and Ellen Von Unwerth.

Georgia May Jagger showed her modeling skills in portfolio pictures for The Lions management. Pic credit: @georgiamayjagger/Instagram

Georgia May Jagger presented Beyonce with a BRIT Award

Being that she’s a famous face in the industry, Georgia recently presented the Best International Artist of the Year Award at the 2023 BRITS.

She shared sultry shots of herself in a black, long-sleeved top that had a velvet corset in front paired with a black velvet skirt that included a little white ruffle feature on the back, giving her the appearance of a bunny tail. Georgia revealed in her caption that her ensemble was vintage Vivienne Westwood.

She wore her blonde hair down and parted in the middle as she stuck to the current trends, while she wore an eye-catching makeup look by artist Lauren Reynolds that included blue eyeshadow and dark red lipstick.

Georgia gushed in her caption, “I had the most incredible time at the @brits last night presenting with @rhysconnah the Best nternational artist of the year award to the one and only @beyonce can’t believe I’m typing that.”

Georgia is an ambassador for Project Zero

Despite having a jam-packed schedule modeling and presenting, Georgia does her part to help the planet.

She’s an ambassador for Project Zero, which includes The Seaverse project. The project’s mission is to restore the world’s oceans to help aid in fighting the climate crisis.

Currently, Project Zero is working on Coral Reefers, which are “4,500 carbon neutral, generative, evolving digital artwork” pieces that are sold to raise money to restore the real coral reefs.

Georgia is clearly a great model as she does her part to help the planet in her spare time.