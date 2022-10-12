Georgia May Jagger stuns braless in a busty tank for glam shot 

Georgia May Jagger looked amazing in her blue-gray gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Steve Vas/Featureflash.

Georgia May Jagger looked stunning this week in a picture she shared to her Instagram Stories.

The 30-year-old model went braless and smoldered in a blue-gray halter-necked dress in the post shared to her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

Georgia wore her blonde hair in loose curls around her face, and her make-up, which was done by artist Jen Tioseco, who shared the original photo, subtly complemented the look.

Stepping out with friend and fellow model Jordan Barrett, Georgia wore the ensemble to the Business of Fashion 500 gala as part of Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

Other pictures showed that the vintage Versace gown also had a sequinned skirt, to which she added a blue stole and silver shoes.

Also at the swanky event was singer FKA Twigs, who opted for a plunging bustier and purple silk skirt, and Kylie Jenner, who donned a sheer black gown for the occasion.

Georgia May Jagger wowed in her dress for the Business of Fashion 500 gala. Pic credit: @jentioseco/Instagram and @georgiamayjagger/Instagram

Georgia May Jagger poses with parents Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall

Georgia gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes into her life during fashion week when she shared some more fun photos to her Instagram. Among them was a snap of her parents enjoying a meal together.

Joined by his new partner, ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick, 35, with who he shares 5-year-old son Deveraux, Georgia’s Rolling Stones rocker dad Mick Jagger, 79, beamed for the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

His ex-wife and Georgia’s mom Jerry Hall also joined them for the occasion, showing that the former couple, who were together for 23 years and also share children Lizzie, 38, James, 37, and Gabriel, 24, are on great terms.

Georgia May Jagger and Jerry Hall attend the YSL show

Elsewhere in the week, Georgia attended the Yves Saint Laurent show alongside her mom Jerry, 66.

Both women looked chic in matching black outfits, with Jerry, who finalized her divorce from her second husband, billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 91, in August, wearing a fishtail dress for the occasion.

Joining the mother-daughter duo in the front row were a host of huge celebrity names, including Kate Moss, models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Bieber, and actress Zoë Kravitz, who became the face of YSL Beaute’s Black Opium fragrance back in 2018.

Georgia also turned heads when she strutted her stuff on the runway for the Vivienne Westwood SS23 show, where she joined fellow models Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Stella Maxwell.

Wearing an array of the fashion house’s usually quirky designs, Georgia told her 1.2 million Instagram followers, “I love this entire collection!”