Georgia May Jagger shows off her long legs and her new home. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Walter Kovacs/StarMaxWorldwide

Georgia May Jagger looked stunning as she captured the excitement during her new home’s introduction with a spectacular view of her hourglass figure.

The 30-year-old has become quite the staple in Hollywood, unsurprising given the publicity around the star’s infamous last name.

Georgia May was the third child of four from her famous parents, rock star Mick Jagger and supermodel Jerry Hall.

However, the star has made a name for herself as she’s found success as a fashion model, designer, and hairdresser.

Georgia May has certainly enjoyed her time in the spotlight, as she revealed new avenues of work to explore and further conquer.

The model has kept her fans and followers in the loop as she actively posts on her Instagram, sharing her recent endeavors with her 1.2 million followers.

Georgia May Jagger looks stunning with her retro aesthetic

In her most recent Instagram post, Georgia May treated her followers to a collage of photos to which she introduced her new home.

In the first picture, the model stood in a room with pink walls and a matching pink, shaggy run that screamed retro glam from the 70s.

Georgia May perfectly matched the room’s aesthetic as she wore a purple and yellow mini-skirt that was embellished with a multi-colored gem-styled bow.

The skirt hugged her tiny waist perfectly while it simultaneously showcased her long slender legs as she effortlessly glowed with confidence.

She paired the skirt with a deep red leather bra and some flashy red nails.

As for shoes, Georgia May wore hot pink platforms, which blended right in with the color of the shag rug. However, the multi-colored gems which were detailed around the bottom of the platform and on the heel itself made the shoes pop.

She completed the look by wearing her bleach-blonde hair in light waves and paired it with a bold batwing design across her eyelid and a bright red lip.

The other pictures and short clips included views of her carpeted pink ceilings, rooms filled with velvet furniture, a red and white raised heart bathtub, and a completely yellow and gold kitchen.

Georgia May Jagger signs with The Lions

In recent news, Georgia May signed with The Lions and let her followers know via Instagram.

The Lions are a Talent Management, Branding, PR, and Creative Services agency.

Some of their clients have included models like Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, Eva Herzigova, Valentina Sampaio, and Kristen McMenamy.

Georgia May uploaded a short clip to her Instagram, where she expressed her excitement and gratitude.

She captioned the video clip, “So excited to be represented by @thelionsmgmt 💜.”

Fans were just as excited for Georgia May as the post secured over 2.3 thousand likes.