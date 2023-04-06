Georgia May Jagger looked every inch the daughter of a rock ‘n’ roll star as she posed for photos this week.

The model, and daughter of Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger, uploaded a series of photos this week to tell her 1.3 million followers that she had just attended the finale of Ru Paul’s Drag Race Season 15.

The 31-year-old wore a pink shearling coat by the British designer Charlotte Simone and had her short blonde hair styled in a retro look with the ends curling out.

She posed for a selfie in the car, wearing sparkling eyeshadow and perfectly painted lips, slightly parted to show off her trademark gap-toothed smile.

The following slide showed Georgia standing in a bathtub surrounded by green tiles while her three pups sat on the side of the tub. She wore a stunning black beaded 1920s-style dress as she leaned over and poked her tongue out.

She was sworn to secrecy about the results of the show and wrote in the caption, “Went to @rupaulsdragrace finale the other night. No spoilers 💜.”

Georgia May Jagger’s modeling career goes from strength to strength

Georgia may be considered one of the original nepo babies (children of famous parents who have an advantage in life) as she entered the modeling world at 16 despite only being five foot seven.

Georgia became the face of Rimmel London cosmetics and was instantly recognizable due to the sizeable gap between her two front teeth. Over the last 16 years, Georgia’s modeling career has continued to thrive. She is currently an ambassador for Burberry and Tommy Hilfiger, and recently appeared on the 2023 Girls. Girls. Girls. calendar, and is a guest at industry events for all of the prominent designers.

It looks as though Georgia’s career will be as successful in longevity as her mom, Jerry Hall, who also appeared on the same calendar shoot.

Georgia May Jagger co-owns Bleach London

When she’s not taking the modeling world by storm, it’s a little-known fact that Georgia also co-owns London-based hair salon and haircare range Bleach London.

Bleach London became a cult name in the hair world when it started the dip dye trend in 2011. However, Georgia didn’t come on board as co-owner for several years later.

The brand is known for its super bright dyes and creative coloring techniques, which suit Georgia perfectly as she is constantly experimenting with her hair.

Most recently, Georgia revealed a new ‘bronde’ look created using a custom mix of Bleach products.

Alex Brownsell, a hairdresser and founder of the brand, took to Instagram and said, “This look was created to temporarily tone down Georgia’s signature blonde to a glossy, natural shade.”