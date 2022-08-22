Georgia May Jagger leaves little to the imagination in skimpy bikini for beach day

Georgia May Jagger enjoyed a beach day wearing a black string bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Georgia May Jagger, who is the very stylish product of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and iconic model Jerry Hall, spent time with friends on Monday at the beach.

The fashionista is a model herself, having walked in runway shows for the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alexander Wang, Miu Miu, Sonia Rykiel, Thierry Mugler, Marchesa, Versace, Fendi, and many more.

Georgia enjoyed some fun in the sun as she sat on the beach with 3 friends who looked so effortlessly stylish and cool.

The model was seen sitting in the middle of the black and white shot with her hair parted in the middle in beach waves, wearing a very skimpy bikini.

Though it was at an undisclosed location, knowing Georgia, it was most likely somewhere super chic like the Italian Riviera or St. Barths.

Georgia has a long, lean model figure and so has no problem showing off her figure in several bikinis on Instagram.

Georgia May Jagger enjoyed a beach day with pals while wearing a bikini. Pic credit: @georgiamayjagger/Instagram

Georgia May Jagger recently shared bikini shots from an Ibiza vacation

She posted a carousel on August 10 where she was vacationing at the playground of the stars, Ibiza, wearing a stunning black string bikini.

In the first photo, she took a selfie in a round reflection, though it was hard to tell exactly what it was. She and her friend both donned black string bikinis as they looked at the camera with a sultry stare.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Georgia was clearly enjoying herself and not worrying about makeup and hair, as she left her blonde locks down in beach waves and went completely natural in the face.

Further down the Instagram series, Georgia sat on the beach as she looked up at the camera, knowing full well how good she looked.

The model wore a black and blue string bikini with a wavy, glittery pattern, and went completely natural with no accessories or makeup. Her blonde hair was dried naturally, and she looked up at the camera confidently.

She captioned the shots, “The rain in Spain falls mainly in the plain,” and they received more than 6k likes, including from former Victoria’s Secret model Joan Smalls.

Georgia learned self-acceptance from her mother Jerry Hall

The model always looks completely confident in her skin, even a bikini, and that self- love can be attributed to the lessons of her mom, Jerry Hall.

In July 2021, she told Glamour magazine, “My mum has always said to embrace yourself.”

Claiming she got bullied for her trademark tooth gap, she told the publication, “Learning to not really compare yourself to others has been like a big thing [for me].”