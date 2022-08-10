Georgia May Jagger gives jaw dropping view in tiny string bikini for beach day

Georgia May Jagger showed off her bikini body for a beach day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Georgia May Jagger, daughter of legendary parents, model Jerry Hall and the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger, shared an eye-popping view in a bikini on Wednesday as she hit the beach with pals.

The successful model, who has walked for brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alexander Wang, Miu Miu, and Sonia Rykiel, wore a skimpy bikini for some fresh, salty ocean air.

A group of friends surrounded her as she sat on a towel, posing. The camera was above her as she stretched out one leg and arched her back to show off her string bikini.

The model wore a black and blue string bikini and smiled at the camera, her hair blowing across her face.

In an Instagram carousel, she shared racy shots in her bikini, with the first showing her friend standing next to her as they posed in the silver reflection of what looked to be a lamp.

She wore a simple black string bikini along with her friend in the reflection, looking as if she was filming a music video in the 90s.

Georgia May Jagger enjoyed a beach day with pals in a skimpy bikini

In the second photo, which looked strangely out of place considering the rest of the shots were from the beach, Georgia wore a bright red dress with a matching head cover and strappy shoes to match as she laid back on a white couch.

She shared more random images from her weekend, along with the racy bikini shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She added a quirky caption, writing, “The rain in Spain falls mainly in the plane,” and the photos received over 4k likes.

The model is no stranger to sharing a bikini shot to social media and has shared pictures of herself, presumably for her portfolio, as she tagged her new management, Tess Management.

In the pics, Georgia wore a skimpy black string bikini with strappy white heels as she stood on top of what appeared to be a New York City apartment building roof.

Georgia keeps fit while finding balance in nature

Georgia keeps fit by incorporating various exercises with things that are good for her mental health.

She told Byrdie, “It’s all about balance. It’s being in nature and disconnecting; I love going for hikes, swimming in the ocean, yoga, and meditation.

She added, “It’s also about everything in moderation, including moderation. It’s a bit of everything. No one needs to feel like they have it all, it’s about respecting what you have.”

Judging by her bikini body, Georgia May Jagger is a good person to take fitness and health advice from.