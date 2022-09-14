Georgia Hassarati shows off incredible figure in busty purple minidress

Georgia Hassarati looks pretty in purple on Instagram. Pic credit: Netflix

Georgia Hassarati shows off her incredible figure in a busty purple mini dress while visiting New York City.

The Too Hot To Handle star looked absolutely fabulous while visiting the Big Apple. She took to her Instagram to show off her outfit for a night out on the town.

Georgia’s glowing summer skin looked great as her dress sparkled from the paparazzi flash. She was pictured wearing the Sparkle Mini Dress Pink from Perfect Stranger.

To get the look, fans can find this form-fitting mini dress on Universal Store for $80 AUD.

Unfortunately, the dress is only available online in Australia, which makes sense since the Social Media Personality, and Digital Content Creator is from Brisbane.

The reality star and influencer paired her Australian mini dress with a crystal mesh purse in light green and a gold statement necklace showcasing her busty figure.

To shop the look, fans can get the Hera Nano Knotted Embellished Shoulder Bag by Cult Gia in Palm on Bergdorf Goodman for $428.

Georgia also paired the look with strappy tan heels and bright white nail polish on her toes.

For her makeup, the star wore a deep rose-colored lip and a bold dark brow. She also wore her hair down with a soft glam wave.

Who is Georgia Hassarati?

Georgia is a newly famous reality star whose career blew up nearly overnight after being on Too Hot To Handle Season 3.

Too Hot To Handle is a reality show on Netflix where good-looking contestants go to the shores of paradise to meet and mingle with other single people all while trying to win a $100,000 prize.

The only twist is that if they actually want to win the prize, the contestants need to leave any PG-13 activities behind in order to find real love.

The gorgeous 26-year-old from Australia instantly captured the audience on Season 3 of the show with her good looks and fun personality.

Although she didn’t find love on the show, she did find love off-screen with a contestant from an earlier season.

Georgia Hassarati is dating Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowesey

Georgia has been dating Harry Jowsey, a reality TV star from Season 1 of Too Hot To Handle. He is also good-looking, funny, and from Australia, so it’s no surprise the two hit it off.

Harry used to date his co-star Francesca Farago; however, they broke up long before these two love birds met.

Georgia and Harry have taken social media by storm, posting adorable couple TikTok videos and pictures of their romance.