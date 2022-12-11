Genny Shawcross sizzled in a metallic bikini while wearing a cowboy hat. Pic credit: @genny.shawcross/Instagram

Genny Shawcross channeled her inner cowgirl as she donned a cowboy hat to accessorize a stunning string bikini.

The 23-year-old Love Island USA star previously appeared on Season 3 of the hit reality show alongside Shannon St. Clair and Trina Njoroge.

Genny was thrown into the mix as part of the Casa Amor crew, who joined the show as a potential temptation for the existing guys already in the villa.

The brunette beauty was enjoying some downtime as she posted a sizzling set of photos from a stunning Bahamas home.

She wore a triangle bikini top in a bright metallic blue that fastened in a halterneck fashion behind her neck.

The bikini top plunged into a daring neckline that accentuated Genny’s voluptuous curves and showed off her suntanned complexion.

She wore bottoms to match with a high-cut leg, the straps placed above her hips to hold the swimwear in place.

The color popped against her bronzed skin with a suntan she had clearly been topping up in the Caribbean sunshine.

She accessorized with multiple chains of varying lengths around her neck, a bracelet on her wrist, and some body jewelry on her belly button.

A straw cowboy hat finished off Genny’s poolside look, placed on her head as her long dark locks emerged from underneath it.

Genny captioned the post with a Taylor Swift lyric, writing, “me and karma vibe like that 🫶🏽.”

Genny Shawcross sizzles in crochet bikini for Tiger Mist

Genny had amassed a fairly large following before she appeared on Love Island, and it has continued to grow since her departure.

Her socials are filled with sizzling bikini shots as she spends time in beach locations, so it’s no surprise that swimwear brands want to partner with the reality star.

She partnered with Australian online fashion brand Tiger Mist to model a stunning crochet bikini for her TikTok fans.

The brand was founded in 2008 by two Melbourne-based sisters who wanted to make clothes they wanted to wear but couldn’t find in stores.

Tiger Mist has grown over the years and retails on big-name sites such as ASOS, Nasty Gal, and Revolve.

Genny wore a sage green two-piece that had been expertly crocheted into a gorgeous triangle top and matching triangle bottoms.

The Love Island star showed off the garments from both front and back as she posed in the short video clip.

She was a woman of few words as she tagged the brand in the caption and followed up with a love heart hands emoji.

Genny Shawcross stuns in purple Neena Swim bikini

Genny was a Bali beach princess in a recent post in which she promoted a stunning two-piece by swimwear brand Neena Swim.

She tagged the brand in a series of photos that she captured while vacationing in the Indonesian paradise of Bali.

Genny wore a purple triangle bikini set that was decorated with colored beads on the straps and strings holding the two-piece together.

She looked suntanned and stunning in the purple swimwear that showcased her insane figure.

The colored beads came in shades of pink, blue, and yellow, which popped against her bronzed body.

The post, which was liked over 18k times, was captioned, “i get what i want.”

Genny wore the Beaded Triangle Top and matching Beaded Triangle Thong Bikini Bottoms in Purple, both priced at $19 and available from the Neena Swim website.