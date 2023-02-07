Genie Bouchard is still working hard at tennis, as she looked stunning in a new photo.

The 28-year-old athlete is keeping a positive spirit after suffering a career setback.

Bouchard wore a purple sports crop top and matching shorts, which showed her athletic figure.

Her abs look incredible in the shot as she wore a cap and orange trainers to complete the look.

In the photo, taken by Richard Guaty, the Tennis star is seen showing her serve technique with the ball mid-air and her power hand ready to strike.

Bouchard shared the photo on her her Instagram Story with her 2.3 million followers.

Pic credit: @geniebouchard/Instagram

In her 2023 season, Bouchard had some bad luck after dealing with food poisoning in Auckland after winning the qualifying round at the ASB Classic.

She was forced to withdraw from her qualifying final-round match.

Bouchard then suffered a devastating defeat which led to an early Australian Open exit. She didn’t make the main draw after losing to Ashlyn Krueger in the qualifying first round with a 6-3 1-6 6-4 loss.

The stunning tennis star released a statement after her early exit from the Australian Open, vowing to come back stronger.

“Australia! So nice to be back after 3 years, and staying at my fav place @crownmelbourne :) sad to be leaving early this year, but we will turn 2023 around!”

The beauty showed her fantastic potential in the past with incredible tennis in 2014. She was a Wimbledon finalist that year and made the semi-finals at the Australian Open and the French Open. She also once held a ranking of 5th best in the world.

Genie has transcended her sport of tennis with her huge social media following and has attracted endorsement deals and other opportunities.

Eugenie Bouchard partners with Lace Clips

Bouchard showed how Lace Clips works in an ad for the fitness tracking company.

In the video, the tennis star put the fitness tracker in her shoelace and showed how it is designed to track jumping, steps, pivots, and other movements involved with sports like tennis.

Bouchard partnered with the brand last month and has been promoting their product to her Instagram followers with photos and videos.

Eugenie Bouchard shows some of her workouts

Before heading to the Australian Open, Bouchard showed some of her workouts to stay in shape.

In the clip, the tennis star worked with Dr. Sharif Tabbah, who explained the workout in the caption, writing the following:

“Emphasis here was power development and speed of movement. We use chains for variable resistance (more weight at the top less at the bottom) so that she can move with SPEED!”

Bouchard is seen performing box jumps and weighted squats with chains to alter the resistance.