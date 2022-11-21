Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard shared pics from her Turks and Caicos vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Patricia Schlein/starmaxinc.com

Eugenie Bouchard enjoyed time away from the tennis court with a trip to the beautiful Turks and Caicos Islands.

The 28-year-old Canadian tennis star posted photos of herself rocking a stunning red bikini while hanging out at the private COMO Parrot Cay resort.

She shared a carousel post of three images on her Instagram as she posed in the skimpy cranberry-colored two-piece, holding onto a palm tree on a beach with calm water and blue skies behind her.

Several more pics had Bouchard standing on a walkway with lush greenery and glimpses of the water in the distance as she smiled for her selfies.

The popular tennis star wore minimal accessories, with a small bracelet visible in her second photo, as she stood closer to the camera and kept one leg bent forward.

“on vacay, don’t text,” Bouchard wrote in her IG caption, with the post picking up over 120,000 likes as of this writing.

Fans and followers react to Eugenie’s bikini pics

With 2.3 million followers on the Gram, it’s never surprising that Eugenie Bouchard gets plenty of attention for her photos and video shares. The latest picked up much feedback from her following, with over 1,200 comments as of this writing.

“You are stunningly beautiful,” one fan wrote in reaction to the vacation post.

Pic credit: @geniebouchard/Instagram

“Beautiful bikini nice color I love your style,” another of her fans wrote in the comments section.

Pic credit: @geniebouchard/Instagram

Another fan remarked that Bouchard was a “stunning beauty” in her pics and wished her a “great vacation” in Turks and Caicos.

Pic credit: @geniebouchard/Instagram

Bouchard may appear to be vacationing a lot due to her social media posts. However, when she’s not enjoying a getaway, she’s usually training and participating in tennis matches for tournaments. She participated in this past September’s 2022 Chennai Open in India as a wildcard entrant.

During the event, Bouchard defeated Joanne Züger and Karman Thandi to reach the quarterfinals, where she lost to Nadia Podoroska.

She currently represents the New Balance brand. Her global popularity and social media following led to her signing with the company in 2020. Bouchard has a multiyear sponsorship deal with the brand and promotes them often on her Instagram.

She recently shared a post of herself from her “homeland” of Montreal, Quebec, wearing some of their attire, including a black t-shirt with white letters and the NB logo. Bouchard also wore comfy-looking grey sweatpants and a pair of New Balance sneakers in black, grey, and white.

She expressed her excitement and reasons for signing the sponsorship deal with the brand in 2020.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the New Balance family,” Bouchard said. “I’ve always admired the brand’s heritage, and I think it is one of the coolest, most innovative brands in the athletic industry right now. I look forward to working with the brand both on and off the court.”