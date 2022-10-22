Genie Bouchard stunned in purple spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE

Genie Bouchard looked stunning as she posed in purple spandex before playing some tennis.

The 28-year-old professional Canadian tennis player donned the purple outfit to play in the Abierto Tampico. The Abierto Tampico is a tournament for female professional tennis players and has been held in Tampico, Mexico, since 2013.

Bouchard looked prepared for the event as she posed by the tournament name emblazoned just below the stands. Meanwhile, she coordinated her outfit to match the court’s purple logos.

She kept her look simple with a purple sports bra and matching purple skin-tight spandex shorts that showed off her impressive toned physique. Bouchard posed with one hand raised in the air and the other clutching her tennis racket.

She also wore a blue visor and finished her look with a pair of socks and sneakers.

Bouchard wore her hair in a simple ponytail for the event and tagged Abierto Tampico in her post.

Genie Bouchard stunned in spandex for tennis tournament

Bouchard looked fit and confident as she geared up to participate in the tournament. The Abierto Tampico marks the first tournament she has participated in since the Guadalajara Open Akron.

Pic credit: @geniebouchard/Instagram

The Abierto Tampico tournament will kick off on October 24, 2022. However, Bouchard is already in Tampico getting some practice in on the court before the official tournament starts.

Bouchard is one of Canada’s biggest tennis stars. She has played tennis since she was five years old, though her career peaked in 2014.

Her participation in the 2014 Wimbledon Championships became historical when she made it to the Grand Slam singles final, making her the first Canadian-born player to do so.

Bouchard truly became the face of the sport in her home country of Canada. 2014 also saw her reach two Grand Slam semi-finals and attain the position of seventh in the world rankings.

After 2014, she suffered some setbacks, including a concussion. However, she has had a resurgence in recent years that started with her strong showing at the 2020 French Open.

Bouchard played in Guadalajara Open Akron

The last tournament Bouchard participated in before Abierto Tampico was the Guadalajara Open Akron which began on October 15, 2022.

Bouchard started strong, winning her match against United States player Kayla Day. However, she lost against Latvian player Jelena Ostapenko on October 19.

Bouchard hasn’t commented on the loss publicly, but several individuals in the sporting world did.

Former tennis players Brad Gilbert and Pam Shriver called out Ostapenko for her return tactics. Shriver started the conversation by posting a clip of the match on Twitter.

The video shows that twice when Bouchard geared up to serve, Ostapenko moved her feet rapidly, emitting a loud squeaking noise. While there wasn’t much indication that Bouchard was distracted by the noise, both serves missed their mark.

Shriver suggested the incident should’ve been appealed to the empire, with Gilbert agreeing.

So far, it seems the results of the Guadalajara Open Akron stand, but Shriver and Gilbert did start an interesting conversation. However, Bouchard seems to have put the loss behind her quickly as she prepares for her next tournament.