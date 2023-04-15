Genie Bouchard stuns in a crop top at Soho House

Tennis star Genie Bouchard looked stylish as she rocked a fashionable outfit as she spent time at the Soho Beach House.

In the photos, the 29-year-old wore a long-sleeve white crop top and distressed denim jeans.

She let her long blonde hair flow and styled it with a middle part. The pro athlete looked gorgeous with natural-looking glam.

Genie accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and a handbag.

The beauty, who recently enjoyed a night out in Nobu, completed the outfit with stylish aqua blue shoes at the Soho Beach House, which is a member’s club and hotel on Miami Beach.

She shared three photos with her 2.4 million followers and added in the caption, “what she said.”

Genie Bouchard tracks her workouts with Lace Clips

Genie got ready for her training session using Lace Clips to track her performance.

The Canadian athlete partnered with the brand and showed it could be used on various terrain, including a beach.

“Train like @geniebouchard. 🎾 From sand to court, gearing up your workouts with performance data will get you to pro level. No subscription is needed, just lace up and log your first workout to start improving your game,” the caption reads.

In the first snap, Genie is seen putting on the performance tracking device on a beach.

She showed a close-up of the device in the second snap, then shared a clip of her beach workout in the third slide of the Instagram share.

The final photo gave a close-up of the device in the shoe to show prospective buyers how it works.

Lace Clips is a wearable performance-tracking device that allows users to compare their progress with professional athletes such as Genie.

Their pro roster includes Aaron Jones, Andre Drummond, CJ McCollum, and Fabio Fognini.

The device comes with an app and costs $129.99 for a pair of LaceClips.

Genie Bouchard models her New Balance t-shirts

Genie partnered with the footwear and apparel brand New Balance and recently shared photos in her t-shirt.

“Genie tee is now available in Canada! Sooo excited. Send me pics of you guys wearing them 🤗 link in stories and bio! @newbalance,” she added in the caption last month.

She shared two photos in the cozy t-shirt, showing the front and back while flashing a huge smile.

The Genie Tee is unisex and costs $30. It comes in a variety of sizes and has an athletic fit.