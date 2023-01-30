Tennis star Eugenie “Genie” Bouchard showed off her fashionable side as she attended a sporting event over the weekend.

The tennis player returned to the WTA Tour in August after a lengthy absence following shoulder surgery.

Since her return, she has struggled, including a recent loss earlier this month. Genie lost in a qualifying round against American tennis player Ashlyn Krueger, dashing her Australian Cup dreams for the year.

Although Genie’s success on the court hasn’t been great, she has served some fashion wins off the court.

Genie appeared positive and energetic, attending the Pegasus Cup over the weekend.

She wore a classic tweed design by Chanel with her own sultry twist.

Genie Bouchard attends Pegasus Cup in Chanel

Genie attended the 2023 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream, a horse racing event that brings in big bucks for the equestrian world. The tennis star watched as the horse Art Collector won the event by a landslide.

The blonde beauty also looked like a piece of art, dressed in classic French designer attire.

She posted a picture while posing in front of the trophies at the event. Genie’s 2.3 million followers on Instagram were among the first to see her outfit, thanks to her Instagram Stories share.

Genie wore a Chanel tweed blazer, and a similar piece has a retail price tag of $8,550 on Chanel’s website. She paired the blazer with a matching skirt, retailing for $2,700.

She carried a black patent leather purse by Chanel and completed the ensemble with strappy, open-toed stilettos.

Pic credit: @geniebouchard/Instagram

However, one part of Genie’s ensemble turned a few heads. She opted not to wear a shirt underneath her tweed blazer, which was undoubtedly a bold styling choice.

Genie definitely dressed the part, wearing a hat to top off her fancy attire.

Genie Bouchard promotes Pantene Moisture Renewal

Genie has luscious blonde locks, so she was a natural fit for a partnership with Pantene.

The Montreal native touted Pantene Moisture Renewal, a new brand of hair products designed to promote hair health.

The athlete shared a post on her social media, revealing why she loved Pantene.

As she explained in her caption, Pantene’s products aligned with her busy lifestyle.

Genie’s caption read, “My life is busy and I need products that can keep up! Going from the tennis court to events, I put my hair through a lot so I’m excited to partner with @pantene to share the launch of their NEW conditioner that has more nutrients for healthier and faster styling.”

She continued, “Their Moisture Renewal line has done wonders for my hair, leaving it feeling super soft and hydrated.”