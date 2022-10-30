Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard is pictured in a cute selfie. Pic credit: @geniebouchard/Instagram

Genie Bouchard gets sweaty in a gym session in a sports bra and tiny shorts.

The Tennis star has been on the comeback trail since her 17-month-long absence due to a shoulder injury and subsequent surgery.

She returned to the WTA Tour in August, and she has competed in five main tournaments with five wins and five losses.

Genie is in Midland, Michigan, getting ready for the Dow Tennis Classic.

She looked stunning in an animal-print sports top and black shorts for a workout.

Eugenie shared an Instagram Story pictured with her long blonde hair in a ponytail, and her tennis coach Tim Blenkiron is on a fitness bike.

Eugenie Bouchard rocks purple spandex in Mexico

Bouchard stunned in purple spandex in Tampico, Mexico, where she played an exciting tennis match earlier this week.

The Canadian tennis star posed in front of her poster for the Abierto Tampico tournament in Mexico. Her stunning abs were visible in a cute purple spandex outfit.

“Sick of me? Lol,” she wrote the caption.

She shared more photos in the sports gear with her incredible back and shoulder muscles on display as she hit the tennis ball.

“after, during, before,” the caption reads.

She suffered a defeat on Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua in the WTA 125 Abierto Tampico tournament.

However, it was a competitive game as Genie was up 4-1 in the first set of the singles match but then lost 7-5. She then had a stunning 6-1 win in the second set before dropping the third set 7-5.

Eugenie Bouchard opens up about coming back from a tough injury

Genie was at the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca earlier this month and opened up about returning from injury and working with a new coach as she continues her comeback tour.

She spent about 17 months recuperating from her shoulder injury and surgery, as well as training in Los Angeles and Las Vegas to help aid her return to the sport of tennis.

She described the process as the most challenging in her career in an interview with Ubit Tennis.

“It was extremely tough I would say and the last year and a half have been the toughest of my career obviously I never had surgery before and to go through that is really hard mentally and it tested my patience a lot but it made me remember my love for tennis and confirm that I really love it.”

Bouchard also said that she didn’t consider giving up on tennis despite the challenging arch in her career.