Genie Bouchard looked stylish for a night out at Nobu Miami.

The tennis pro rocked a cutout minidress that showed her gym-honed figure and toned legs.

The long-sleeve plunging dress featured a deep v-neck and triangular cutouts on the sides.

She put her tall frame in black open-toe heels to complete the all-black ensemble.

Genie accessorized the look with a Gucci handbag, a bracelet, a necklace, and a ring.

The blonde bombshell keeps her love life private; therefore, it is unclear whether she was on a date, but she flashed a soft smile for the snap.

Genie shared the photo with her 2.4 million followers on her Instagram Story.

Eugenie Bouchard wears a classic LBD for a night out. Pic credit: @geniebouchard/Instagram

She also gave her followers a snap of her meal which appeared to be the Yellow Tail Sashimi with Jalapeno from the trendy Japanese restaurant chain.

Eugenie Bouchard dines on Nobu in Miami. Pic credit: @geniebouchard/Instagram

Genie Bouchard models her New Balance t-shirt

Genie announced earlier this month that her New Balance t-shirts are now available in her home country of Canada.

In the caption, she asked her followers to send her photos wearing the top for promo.

The 29-year-old flashed a wide smile, modeling the tee, which had the number 22 in green and her name in purple emblazoned on the back.

The blonde beauty showed the front in the second snap, in which she closed her eyes while smiling. The front of the tee features an animated version of her in the serve stance.

Genie attracts numerous sponsors due to her large social media following. She signed with New Balance in 2021 and spoke to Forbes about the partnership.

“It has been great,” she says. “I find them such a brand that really cares about the athletes and takes care of them. I have been on multiple calls already with some of their shoe team and they care,” she said to the outlet.

Genie Bouchard tracks her performance with LaceClips

Genie is partnered with LaceClips, which is a performance-tracking device attached to the shoe that records information on jump height, pivots on the rotational axis, and steps.

In the ad, Genie wore a purple spandex crop top and matching leggings as she was seen attaching the wearable device to her orange New Balance shoelace.

The pro athlete demonstrated LaceClips by hitting the tennis ball and tracking her performance on the mobile app.

Genie joins athletes such as Fabio Fognini, Mackie McDonald, and Jada Williams as LaceClip partners.

The device retails for $129.99 on the website and comes with an app that allows users to compare their stats with professional athletes.