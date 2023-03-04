Genie Bouchard rocked pink for a grueling workout session.

She had a rough start to 2023 after being forced to withdraw from the ASB Classic in New Zealand after suffering a bout of food poisoning. At the 2023 Australian Open, Bouchard was defeated in the first round by Ashlyn Krueger in three sets.

Now that she’s feeling better, the tennis pro shared a series of photos from a gym in Miami, Florida.

Genie looked incredibly fit as she worked up a sweat with a muscle-building exercise routine.

She wore a spandex crop top and tiny shorts in a darker variety of pink.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the first photo, the athlete performed a side plank on a bench while holding a resistance rope.

Genie showed off her ab definition in the second snap, in which she grabbed the handlebars on the resistance bands.

Eugenie Bouchard is shredded in pink workout gear

In the third slide of the Instagram share, Genie performed a kettlebell squat with perfect form.

She flashed a big smile on the final slide as she appeared to enjoy the workout.

Seemingly in reference to Means Girl pink Wednesday, Genie added in the caption, “on wednesdays.”

Eugenie Bouchard reveals her daily schedule

In an interview with Elle Canada, the former No. 5 ranked tennis star broke down her daily routine.

“I spend most of my time on the tennis court. I wake up at 8 and eat eggs for the protein, fruits, and orange juice,” she said to the outlet.

“Then I hit the tennis court for two hours, working mainly on my technique. After lunch, I spend about another two hours on the tennis court before heading to the gym,” she continued.

Genie added that she focuses her gym sessions on strength and cardio due to her profession.

She frequently shares a glimpse of her training routine with her Instagram followers.

In a recent clip, she was seen working with a personal trainer doing bodyweight exercises, and weightlifting with chains for additional resistance.

She started with weighted squats in singles and doubles before performing box jumps for explosive power.

Eugenie Bouchard stuns in selfies for New Balance

The tennis star posed in two photos in her Genie Tee in partnership with New Balance.

The 29-year-old shared a kitchen selfie with her Instagram followers, writing in the caption, “Tee is great for selfies 🤳🏼.”

In the second photo, she posed with her hair down for a sultry bathroom selfie.

Genie announced the t-shirts in December last year and thanked her fans for their support.

Her New Balance T-shirts retail for $30 on the brand’s official website.